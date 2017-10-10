Cover-Up: Not Even One Harvey Weinstein Story on Politico’s Homepage

Because Breitbart News believes in accuracy, we are always careful to identify Politico as a left-wing website. That is just a fact. For the purposes of this post, though, it is important to reveal that Politico does not identify itself as left-wing. Politico presents itself as objective, unbiased, and not-at-all-leftist. How, then, does Politico explain that, as of this writing, not even ONE story about the Harvey Weinstein scandal is on its homepage?

You do not need a political science degree to understand why the Weinstein scandal is a massive political scandal. Weinstein is tied at the hip to the Democrat Party, most especially the Party’s two highest-profile stars, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Out of his own pocket, Weinstein has given tens of thousands of dollars to Barry and Hillary and more than a million dollars to Democrats overall. Moreover, via fundraisers and bundling, Harvey has raised untold millions for Barry, Hillary, and Democrats.

But only in Politico’s depraved, panicked, and corrupt mind is the Weinstein scandal not a massive political story, or a political scandal, even though everyone knew what Harvey was up to.

As we are now learning, Harvey’s alleged misconduct was the worst-kept secret among the Hollywood and political elite.

Nevertheless, the War on Women Party took his money anyway! But that is something the objective, unbiased, not-at-all-left-wing Politico does not want its readers to know.

This is a total cover-up on Politico’s part, a pathetic and painfully obvious act of journalistic corruption, all in service to protect those we now call the “Harvey Weinstein Democrats.”

Anyway, because Politico is corrupt and dishonest, screenshots of their Weinstein-free homepage are below.

Do not let Politico gaslight you into believing it is anything other than the communications branch of the Democrat Party.

The idea that anyone, even leftists, would trust Politico for their political news, is insane: