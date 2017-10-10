James O’Keefe Series to Debut on One America News Network

Project Veritas founder and investigative journalist James O’Keefe appears on the One America News Network on Tuesday, October 10th with his new series ‘TRUTH’, giving viewers an insight into the workings of Project Veritas.

One America News Network will be airing the first in their three-part, hour-long series on conservative journalist James O’Keefe tonight, detailing O’Keefe’s previous investigative work and current ongoing investigations. OANN describes the new series titled “TRUTH” as, “an exclusive one hour series following the active investigations of legendary undercover journalist and investigative reporter James O’Keefe. O’Keefe’s Project Veritas has exposed some of the most sensational corruption and lies in investigative journalism. This time O’Keefe has his sights targeted on the Holy Grail of media. One America News Network delivers the take down video from Project Veritas. Don’t miss this amazing and revealing three part series exclusively on One America News Network.”

Breitbart News spoke to Robert Herring, Sr., founder and CEO of One America News Network about the new series, “James O’Keefe and Project Veritas have a long history of blowing the lid off of corruption and deceit in our government and media,” stated Herring. “No one can forget the infamous quote from a main stream media commentator that, ‘the Russia thing is just a big nothing burger’ while his network attacked the President on the topic 24/7. One America News is pleased to give viewers an exclusive behind the scenes look into Project Veritas organization during the take down of the Holy Grail of Media. O’Keefe’s active investigation may change media history.”

“TRUTH” will be airing at 10PM ET and 7PM PT tonight. Watch a trailer for the new series below,