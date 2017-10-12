MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Leaves Republican Party, Registers as Independent

MSNBC’s Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough officially left the Republican Party and registered as an unaffiliated voter Thursday in his home state of Connecticut.

Joe Scarborough announced his new voter registration status Thursday on Twitter after threatening that he would leave the GOP several times.

I became an independent today. Here I am holding a copy of Donald Trump's birth certificate, proving he was born in Nambia. pic.twitter.com/9xZ6eh7Fr2 — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) October 12, 2017

“I became an independent today. Here I am holding a copy of Donald Trump’s birth certificate, proving he was born in Nambia,” Scarborough wrote.

Scarborough’s tweet mocked the so-called “birthers” who demanded to see former President Barack Obama’s birth certificate after questioning whether he was born in the U.S.

The television host first announced that he would leave the party three months ago during an appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“I am a Republican, but I’m not going to be a Republican anymore,” Scarborough, who used to be a congressman representing Florida’s first congressional district, told Colbert.

Scarborough has been an outspoken critic of Trump’s presidency — and the Republican Party that elected him — since Trump won against Hillary Clinton in November.

He most recently blamed Trump as the reason for the “destruction” of the Republican Party in a tweet Wednesday:

The destruction of the Republican Party will be part Trump's political legacy, and the least damning. https://t.co/2WySrCjP2i — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) October 11, 2017

Trump, who seemed to be well-aware of Scarborough’s disparaging tweets against him, singled out NBC News in a tweet as possibly being more dishonest than CNN Thursday evening: