SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Leaves Republican Party, Registers as Independent

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 12: MSNBC 'Morning Joe' host Joe Scarborough speaks during an interview with his co-host Mika Brzezinski and philanthropist and financier David Rubenstein during a Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics event in the McGowan Theater at the National Archives July 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. Scarborough and Brzezinski, who are engaged to be married, were recently attacked by President Donald Trump on Twitter, where he called the hosts 'Psycho Joe' and 'low I.Q. Crazy Mika,' among other personal insults. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

by Katherine Rodriguez12 Oct 20170

MSNBC’s Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough officially left the Republican Party and registered as an unaffiliated voter Thursday in his home state of Connecticut.

Joe Scarborough announced his new voter registration status Thursday on Twitter after threatening that he would leave the GOP several times.

“I became an independent today. Here I am holding a copy of Donald Trump’s birth certificate, proving he was born in Nambia,” Scarborough wrote.

Scarborough’s tweet mocked the so-called “birthers” who demanded to see former President Barack Obama’s birth certificate after questioning whether he was born in the U.S.

The television host first announced that he would leave the party three months ago during an appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“I am a Republican, but I’m not going to be a Republican anymore,” Scarborough, who used to be a congressman representing Florida’s first congressional district, told Colbert.

Scarborough has been an outspoken critic of Trump’s presidency — and the Republican Party that elected him — since Trump won against Hillary Clinton in November.

He most recently blamed Trump as the reason for the “destruction” of the Republican Party in a tweet Wednesday:

Trump, who seemed to be well-aware of Scarborough’s disparaging tweets against him, singled out NBC News in a tweet as possibly being more dishonest than CNN Thursday evening:

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x