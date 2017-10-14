Flashback VIDEO: Barbara Walters Scolds Corey Feldman for Calling Out Hollywood Abuse

Former child actor Corey Feldman has spent years calling out the practice of Hollywood A-listers sexually exploiting young actors who try to make their mark in show business.

A video clip from a 2013 episode of The View where he shares these revelations about the abuse in the industry has resurfaced after allegations came to light that disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed and abused those working in the industry:

“There are people that were the people that did this to both me and Corey [Haim] that are still working. They’re still out there, and that are some of the richest most powerful people in this business. And they do not want me saying what I am saying right now,” Feldman tells The View panelists.

The former ’80s child star tried to explain to host Barbara Walters that he, along with his best friend Corey Haim, had been sexually abused by older, powerful men in Hollywood. Feldman added that he believed the abuse led Haim to drug addiction and ultimately his sudden death in 2010.

“Are you saying they are pedophiles and that they are still in this business?” Walters asks incredulously, to which Feldman replies, “Yes.”

“They don’t want me here right now. They want me dead,” he added.

After Feldman advised parents who want their kids to enter show business not to go into it blindly, Walters cuts him off, saying, “You’re damaging an entire industry!”

“I’m sorry,” Feldman replied.

Social media users immediately chimed in after Feldman tweeted the 2013 clip on Thursday, acknowledging a problem that Walters ignored:

Bless you! Your 1 interview was the very thing that made me start praying 4 God to expose Hollywood's pedophile problem!

Thank you!❤️️❤️️❤️️ — Anti-Pedo Angela (@PGAngie1) October 13, 2017