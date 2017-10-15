Chelsea Clinton Evades Reporters Asking Whether Clinton Foundation Will Return Harvey Weinstein’s Donations

Chelsea Clinton evaded reporters outside of Northeastern University in Boston on Saturday asking whether the Clinton Foundation would return donations from alleged sex offender Harvey Weinstein.

The Daily Mail reports that the Clinton Foundation board member and former first daughter ran from reporters after a Clinton Global Initiative event asking if the Clinton Foundation would return $250,000 worth of donations from Weinstein.

“Chelsea, will the foundation give back the donations from Harvey Weinstein?” the reporter asked Chelsea as she left the CGI lunch event through a side door. “Do you plan to return the $100,000?”

Clinton Foundation press staff blocked a Daily Mail reporter from asking former President Bill Clinton questions at a public event the night before.

Bill and Chelsea appeared at Northeastern University to headline CGI’s annual student conference.

Democratic politicians including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) have all pledged to donate Weinstein’s political contributions to charity in light of the rape accusations.

The University of Southern California also said it would return Weinstein’s donations as more women came forward accusing him of sexual assault.

Hillary Clinton said this week that she would return the more than $35,000 Weinstein donated to her 2016 campaign but the Clinton Foundation has been largely silent on the subject of Weinstein’s donations.

Records show that Weinstein gave between $100,000 and $250,000 to the foundation.

The Clinton Foundation is no stranger to accepting contributions from donors with questionable reputations. The foundation has accepted millions of dollars from countries with records of treating women horribly, such as Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Breitbart News Editor-at-Large Peter Schweizer’s book Clinton Cash exposed a lot of the shady deal-making between the Clinton Foundation’s donors, Bill Clinton’s six-figure speeches, and the U.S. State Department’s actions while Hillary Clinton was secretary of state.

The Clinton Foundation laid off a good chunk of its staffers and closed the Clinton Global Initiative as a result of Schweizer’s book.