Nolte: Enabling Harvey Weinstein, Celebrating Child Rapist Roman Polanski — Hollywood Is Evil

If you have not seen this director’s movies, you have almost certainly heard of them. What you probably do not know, though, is that a few decades ago this director served time for child molestation. After his release, he then spent a few years in the purgatory of office life before resuming a film career.

Since committing this unspeakable crime, there is no evidence he has re-offended, has behaved inappropriately, has done anything other than take advantage of a second chance. And although I have been aware of this story for more than 20 years, never once here at Breitbart News have I published this person’s name.

And I will not now.

Because this is not about politics or “smearing Hollywood.”

If I was only interested in scoring points, some nine years ago, when Big Hollywood was young, I would have used the pages of Breitbart News to make this director famous. Oh, how easy it would have been to further the cause by self-righteously prancing around with the head of a HOMOSEXUAL CHILD MOLESTER! on my spear.

But you see, here in America, if you do the time, you get a second chance. And I believe in second chances. Therefore, the thought of advancing an agenda by abusing whatever power I might have against an individual who, by all accounts, has rehabilitated himself, is just not something I would do.

This is about justice, not vengeance.

The difference between Roman Polanski and this unnamed director is all the difference… Polanski is a fugitive who fled from justice without paying his debt to society for the horrific 1977 rape of a 13 year-old girl (who claims she was also sodomized). Moreover, just a couple years later, a 46 year-old Polanski reportedly began an affair with 15 year-old Nastassja Kinski, and since then, no fewer than three other women have publicly accused Polanski of sexually assaulting them as minors.

Polanski has never paid for his crime(s). And although he has admitted to child rape, around the world and in Hollywood, he has been worshipped, protected, and feted. In 2002, the very same Motion Picture Academy that just expelled Weinstein, awarded Polanski a Best Director Oscar … and a standing ovation.

While knowing this man is a fugitive child rapist, here is a list of those who have worked with him: Walter Matthau, Harrison Ford, Peter Coyote, Hugh Grant, Kristin Scott Thomas, Sigourney Weaver, Ben Kingsley, Johnny Depp, Lena Olin, Frank Langella, Adrien Brody, Ewan MacGregor, Pierce Brosnan, Kim Cattrall, Timothy Hutton, Tom Wilkinson, Eli Wallach, Jodie Foster, Kate Winslet, Christoph Waltz, John C. Reilly, and Eva Green.

To protect an admitted child rapist from finally facing justice, here is a list of those who signed a “Free Polanski” petition: Woody Allen, Wes Anderson, Darren Aronofsky, Jonatham Demme, Stephen Frears, David Lynch, Martin Scorsese, Kristin Scott Thomas, Salman Rushdie, Natalie Portman, Mike Nichols, John Milius, Sam Mendes, Jeremy Irons, Taylor Hackford, Harrison Ford, Terry Zwigoff, Wim Wenders, Adrien Brody, and countless — literally countless — others.

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg, who also sits on the Board of Governors that just expelled Weinstein, defended Polanski with the claim that what he did to that little girl was not “rape-rape.”

Leftwing Hollywood’s “Free Polanski” campaign is one of the most grotesque spectacles I have ever witnessed. But it is also something else… a strikingly honest look into the wickedness of an institution willing to forgive unspeakable crimes against innocent children in exchange for a part in a movie.

If that is not the act of selling one’s soul, what is?

And now I am supposed to believe, despite all testimony to the contrary, that the same Hollywood that openly celebrates and defends a fugitive child rapist, did not knowingly enable Harvey Weinstein’s three decades of predations, did not circle the wagons around a man who for 20 years handed out Oscars like candy?

Even without the testimony of Courtney Love, of Vanessa Marquez, of Colin Firth; even without the discovery that Weinstein’s contract allowed for sexual harassment, even without the confession of a major Hollywood publisher who said she knew and the New York Times knew for more than ten years, even without Ashley Judd admitting she and others knew for 20 years, even without the gobsmacking news that NBC protected him, even without the countless others who have repeated again and again the words “open secret,” even without Rose McGowan’s ever-fearless testimony that proves she might be the only hero left in Hollywood… Not for a moment would I believe that Roman Polanski’s Hollywood did not enable a man they literally praised more often than God Himself.

Meryl Streep, the serial liar who poses as Hollywood’s so-called conscience, praised Harvey Weinstein as God.

Hollywood knew.

The national media knew.

The entertainment knew.

And for decades they have protected, enabled, and openly celebrated evil.

Which makes them evil.

