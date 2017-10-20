SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Megyn Kelly Dances as NBC Show Ratings Continue to Struggle

by Jeff Poor20 Oct 20170

Thursday on NBC’s “Megyn Kelly Today,” hosts Megyn Kelly and guest Hoda Kotb tried to gin up some excitement for her program as it has been plagued with low ratings since its beginning.

Kelly’s show launched late last month but has yet to amass a big audience. The Washington Post’s Travis Andrews noted the viewership issue in a report published Friday. Travis pointed out since taking over that timeslot Kelly has failed to live up to the benchmark set by Tamron Hall and Al Roker, who previously held that slot.

“Her ratings aren’t even close to those of her predecessors, Tamron Hall and Al Roker, compared to their show during the same time-slot last year. During her debut week, Kelly’s show was down 12 percent in total viewership from that time slot last year,” Travis wrote. “The second week brought in 24 percent fewer viewers, and the third week saw a 23 percent smaller audience, according to Nielsen data obtained by Variety.”

Kelly’s dancing effort was panned by  BuzzFeed’s Kate Aurthur, who said she had “never been so embarrassed” in a tweet.

