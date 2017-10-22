Trump Tweets Poll: Plurality of 46% Believe Media ‘Fabricate Stories About Me’

With the establishment media reeling from yet-another disastrous week of fake news debacles — here, here, here, here, and most especially here — a bubbling sexual harassment scandal, and the fact that they are fooling no one in their ongoing cover-up of the real Russian collusion scandal, President Trump set his Twitter feed on “humiliate” Sunday morning with the news that a plurality of Americans, a full 46 percent, now believe the media fabricate stories to damage him.

It is finally sinking through. 46% OF PEOPLE BELIEVE MAJOR NATIONAL NEWS ORGS FABRICATE STORIES ABOUT ME. FAKE NEWS, even worse! Lost cred. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2017

An in-depth Breitbart News fact check of Trump’s tweet reveals that the president’s claim is 100 percent accurate. If common sense does not tell you that, there is this also last week’s poll from the leftwing Politico.

advertisement

Our fact check also revealed that the president chose not to tweet the worst news for America’s corrupt media — the fact that only 37 percent do NOT believe the media fabricate stories to damage Trump.

Imagine how damaged the media must be, imagine how little moral authority the media have, when only 37 percent of Americans do NOT believe the media just make stuff up to damage Trump.

The internal numbers are even worse. Only 65 percent of Democrats believe the media do NOT fabricate these stories, while only 31 percent of Independents believe they do NOT.

If the media are going to defeat Trump’s re-election in 2020, these proven serial liars will need to persuade Independent voters in states like Iowa, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Ohio, and Michigan to vote against their own interests. That is going to be pretty difficult when 44 percent of Independents believe the media does fabricate stories and another 25 percent are not sure enough to say the media does not.

Even the leftwing Washington Post — a news outlet almost as guilty as CNN of fabricating fake news against Trump — has been forced to concede that “Trump’s already largely won his war against the media.”

Ironically enough, that Washington Post story is written by one of its most leftist “reporters,” Philip Bump, who is so guilty of lying even the leftwing New York Times has been forced to call him out.

Trump’s fearless war against the fake news media is paying huge dividends. The American people are, if you will pardon the expression, woke, and becoming more woke by the way.

Keep in mind, though, that this is all the media’s own doing. It is the media telling countless lies. It is the media inventing sources. It is the media ignoring its own reporting to cover up Obama’s wiretapping of Trump when it becomes politically inconvenient. It is the media using to lies to make themselves the heroes of their own story.

Unlike his Republican predecessor, the hapless George W. Bush, Trump is merely doing what every good patriot, American, and American president is obligated to do — point to these liars and call them by name.

As the saying goes, no one can take away your credibility; you can only give it away. The media have done more than give it away, they have prostituted whatever residual credibility remained after The Great Fake Polling Scandal of 2016, and now it is backfiring bigly.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.