Rattled: CNN Rails Against Fake News Label with ‘Facts First’ Ad

CNN is railing against repeated claims of propagating fake news with a new ad promoting their commitment to “facts first.”

“This is an apple,” the narrator says. “Some people might try to tell you that it’s a banana. They might scream, ‘banana, banana, banana,’ over and over and over again. They might put BANANA in all caps. You might even start to believe that this is a banana. But it’s not. This is an apple.

advertisement

The closing image is CNN’s logo accompanied by the slogan “Facts first.”

The ad is likely an attempt to repair the network’s damaged reputation in recent months following regular accusations of propagating fake news. In June, three employees resigned from after the network was following a Breitbart News investigation into a false hit piece on President Donald Trump and his associates.

On Monday, multiple figures the company including White House correspondent Jim Acosta and TV anchor Don Lemon tweeted out the ad.

Please share with your factually challenged friends, relatives, coworkers. There are plenty around us lately. #factsfirst #cnn pic.twitter.com/K0wNuIPOvb — Don Lemon (@donlemon) October 23, 2017

President Donald Trump has also regularly attacked the network for its coverage, accusing them of being a “fake news” outlet and even tweeting out a spoof video of him wrestling the CNN logo.

A Harvard study in May documented the network’s anti-Trump bias and found that while the President dominated news coverage in his first 100 days, that coverage was almost entirely negative — with 93 percent of CNN’s critical of the Trump administration.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.