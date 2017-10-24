CNN Provides Four Minutes of Coverage on Clinton Uranium Deal Since Scandal Broke

In the week since The Hill published new information about Hillary Clinton’s Russian Uranium scandal, CNN has provided under four minutes of coverage about the case.

According to NewsBusters, the network has provided three minutes 54 seconds worth of coverage on the scandal, which involves allegations, originally uncovered by Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Peter Schweizer, that Hillary Clinton and the Obama administration transferred 20 percent of all U.S. uranium to Russia via the sale of the Uranium One company, just as nine foreign investors in the deal funneled $145 million to the Clinton Foundation.

CNN’s coverage included two mentions of the incident, the first being after President Donald Trump criticized the media for failing to cover the story, with anchor Wolf Blitzer then offering a 19-second explanation of what Trump was referring to.

The second piece of coverage involved Blitzer interviewing the former Obama administration official, Jake Sullivan, explaining that the story has “no basis in fact.”

Then on Tuesday afternoon, CNN provided live coverage of a press conference by House GOP members to announce an investigation into the claims, with CNN Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash dismissing the story as a conspiracy theory.

“What we do know is that the President tweeted about it a couple of days ago, on the 19th of October. Sean Hannity, Fox News, the conservative media, from Breitbart to talk radio, they have been aggressively pushing this story, saying that the mainstream media is ignoring it,” Bash said.

“Obviously the fact that all the Republicans, not the Democrats, but just the Republicans on the House intel committee gathered to announce that they’re investigating this, you know, means that there is – that they’re listening to their base,” she continued.

Despite claiming to be a neutral news organization, CNN is known for its shamelessly biased coverage of politics and the Trump administration. A similar study last month found that the network was barely covering the corruption trial of Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, despite providing extensive coverage of former Republican Senator Ted Steven’s corruption trial back in 2008.

On Monday, the network released a new ad campaign entitled “Facts First,” in an attempt to rail repeated claims of propagating fake news.

