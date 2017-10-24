Talent Agency Drops Bill O’Reilly after Report of $32M Harassment Settlement

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly has parted ways with top talent agency UTA, amid reports that he settled a sexual harassment claim against him for $32 million.

O’Reilly, however, is already courting new representation, according to his spokesman Mark Fabiani.

“Bill has already lined up alternative representation,” said Fabiani, who declined to say who was now representing the former O’Reilly Factor host.

The former Fox News star exited the cable network in April, shortly after the New York Times reported that $13 million in payments had been made to settle multiple allegations of sexual harassment by the anchor. O’Reilly, meanwhile has denied the allegations.

“I’m not going to bad-mouth them. They had a shift in management that coincided with a very well thought-out and financed effort to destroy me,” O’Reilly said of his former network in June. “It worked — temporarily. It all had to do with President Trump. In the weeks to come, I’m going to lay all that out in a very public way.”

O’Reilly has for months teased the launch of a video streaming program on his website, and told The Hollywood Reporter that he is weighing multiple offers to return to television.

“I’m a hired gun,” he said. “If you want me to do something, I’m absolutely willing to listen, but I’ve got to feel that the odds of success are high.”

The former Fox News rating king’s talent agent shakeup comes amid ever-mushroom scandal consuming much of the entertainment world, following revelations that Harvey Weinstein has sexually harassed and allegedly raped young women over a period of decades.

