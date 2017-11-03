Mother Jones’ David Corn Is Sixth Member of Elite Media Accused of Misconduct Towards Female Staffers

Just coming to light are two emails written by former staffers for the hard-left Mother Jones magazine, who allege that Washington bureau chief David Corn inappropriately touched female employees and made jokes about rape and “women’s sexuality and anatomy.”

In just a month, Corn is the sixth member of the media elite under investigation for alleged misconduct.

advertisement

The left-wing Politico just obtained the emails, written in 2014 and 2015, and in a statement, Mother Jones’ CEO Monika Bauerlein and editor-in-chief Clara Jeffery said, “[N]ow that they’ve come to us, we are going to take them seriously and investigate.”

Mother Jones admits that three years ago Corn was investigated for “inappropriate workplace behavior” and subsequently “warned about touching female staffers and insensitive descriptions of sexual violence[.]” The magazine maintains that Corn has since behaved appropriately. The details of the emails, however, have spurred them to “probe the allegations further[.]”

The details are disturbing. According to Politico, the 2015 email claims Corn “regularly gave [several women] unwelcome shoulder rubs and engaged in uninvited touching of their legs, arms, backs, and waists,” and “made inappropriate comments about women’s sexuality and anatomy.”

In the 2014 email, a former staffer alleges Corn “came up behind me and put his hands and arms around my body in a way that felt sexual and domineering.”

In a statement to Politico, Corn denied ever touching “any work colleague in a sexual manner,” but does admit that as an “exuberant person” he has “been known to pat male and female colleagues on the shoulder or slap them on the back, but always in a collegial or celebratory way[.]”

Further, a troubling pattern evolving within the elite media (and Hollywood), Bauerlein and Jeffery claim that this is the first they have heard about “sexual touching.”

Just two days ago, Mother Jones, published an article titled, “There’s Little Evidence Sexual Harassment Trainings Work.” The left-wing publication relentlessly hectors the political right over the phony war on women.

Corn is the face of Mother Jones and seen regularly on MSNBC and heard on National Public Radio. According to IMDB, Corn is set to appear in the 2018 feature film Lost Holiday.

Nevertheless, despite the workplace investigations, apparent reprimands, and allegations in his own recent past, Corn poses as a moral authority on issues of sexual harassment:

So what Fox News is saying is that O'Reilly was not the victim of a liberal conspiracy but actually was fired because he violated a contract clause by engaging in sexual harassment. Hmmm. https://t.co/Y65J1Be7iu — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) October 21, 2017

When the GOP renounces the self-proclaimed sexual assaulter who leads the party and resides in the White House, you can throw a stone or two. https://t.co/VyRDBtwTVQ — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) October 6, 2017

Have we missed you denouncing Trump's self-professed history of committing sexual assault? Isn't it ridiculous for you to be complaining about a Clinton donor, when you and the GOP enabled and accepted Trump AFTER the Access Hollywood tape? https://t.co/3EGjwhHshS — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) October 8, 2017

How bad does your conduct have to be to settle for $32 million? https://t.co/gX3yBWi64o — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) October 21, 2017

Like Corn, Bill O’Reilly and President Trump deny any wrongdoing.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.