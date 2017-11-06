Very Fake News: CNN Selectively Edits Trump Quote on Japanese Auto Production in U.S.

Left-wing CNN has been caught red-handed selectively-editing a Donald Trump quote as a means to make the president look foolish during his overseas trip to Japan.

In its second piece of very fake news launched against Trump Monday morning (here is the first), CNN’s snarky and dishonest headline reads, “Trump asks Japan to build cars in the U.S. It already does.” In order to justify its misleading headline, CNN lies through omission by deliberately publishing only part of Trump’s statement during a meeting with Japanese automakers on Monday:

“Try building your cars in the United States instead of shipping them over. Is that possible to ask? That’s not rude. Is that rude? I don’t think so,” is the only part of what Trump said that CNN bothers to quote.

CNN then points and laughs at Trump’s ignorance with this deceptive fact check: “Japanese automakers, however, already have huge factories in the U.S. that churn out millions of cars each year.”

But in order to mock the president, the fake news factory that is CNN misleads its readers by not quoting Trump in full, a quote which very clearly shows the president is not only fully aware of that fact that Japanese automakers make cars in America, but that he is grateful to them for doing so:

And we love it when you build cars — if you’re a Japanese firm, we love it — try building your cars in the United States instead of shipping them over. Is that possible to ask? That’s not rude. Is that rude? I don’t think so. (Laughter.) If you could build them. But I must say, Toyota and Mazda — where are you? Are you here, anybody? Toyota? Mazda? I thought so. Oh, I thought that was you. That’s big stuff. Congratulations. Come on, let me shake your hand. (Applause.) They’re going to invest $1.6 billion in building a new manufacturing plant, which will create as many as 4,000 new jobs in the United States. Thank you very much. Appreciate it. (Applause.)

Hours later, after being shamed on social media, CNN updated the piece to include Trump’s full quote but, as if to once again prove the truth means nothing to them, the utterly dishonest headline remained the same.

This has been another terrible week for CNN.

Earlier Monday, the network was busted publishing misleading video to invent a Trump blunder during a photo-op with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

In the fake video, the last-place cable news network focused in only on Trump as he emptied a box of fish food into a koi pond. What CNN did not want its Twitter followers to know is that Trump was following the prime minister’s lead in doing so. CNN’s misleading video was meant to make Trump look foolish and impatient as he dumped out the box.

Adding to CNN’s ongoing ratings and reputation woes was Jake Tapper’s misleading and wildly inappropriate interpretation of “Allahu Akbar” late last week in the immediate aftermath of a deadly Islamic terror attack in New York City.

To make matters worse, Tapper, whose dual reputation and ratings crises have become an embarrassment to CNN, suffered a humiliating public meltdown in reaction to the criticism.

CNN’s crusade to destroy President Trump has only blown back on the banana network, which was once in second place behind only Fox News, but is now not only in dead last place but national joke.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.