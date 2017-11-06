Very Fake News: CNN Busted Using Misleading Video to Fabricate Trump Fish Food Blunder

Left-wing CNN was caught using fake video Monday morning to mock President Trump for following the lead of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with the emptying of a box of fish food into a koi pond. The only thing is that, in order to make Trump look like a rube, the Trump-hating network left out the part about following the Japanese prime minister’s lead. UPDATE: This is only CNN’s first piece of fake news today. The last-place network also selectively-edited a Trump quote to automakers as a means to “fact check” the president as either dishonest or ignorant.

advertisement

As you will see below, the video in this CNN tweet is a banana, is presented in a way to make Trump look foolish by deceiving news consumers:

Trump joined his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in feeding fish, emptying the whole box of food into a koi pond https://t.co/Aho7J2YUru pic.twitter.com/dPB9xwKNOB — CNN (@CNN) November 6, 2017

The event is a photo-op with the American president and Japanese leader. In a wide shot of the two men, both hold separate boxes of fish food as they spoon the food to the hungry koi in the pond below.

At right around the 42 second mark, the camera zooms close on Trump. At the 49 second mark you see President Rube simply flip over his box of fish food and dump it out.

And then, just as Very Fake News CNN intended and the other left-wing outlets that intentionally misreported it intended, the world laughed…

Jezebel:

Big stupid baby dumps a load of fish food on Japanese koi pond https://t.co/DYTSJVHc23 pic.twitter.com/8wv4WkgjRC — Jezebel (@Jezebel) November 6, 2017

HuffPo:

Trump was supposed to feed the koi by the spoonful with PM Abe but quickly got impatient and dumped the whole box of food into the pond. pic.twitter.com/MZxNfqTRDB — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 6, 2017

Bloomberg:

Trump spoon feeds koi fish at Akasaka Palace. He ended up just dumping the whole box of fish food into the pond, per @justinsink at scene. pic.twitter.com/ICAxXMlMsA — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 6, 2017

Axios:

Trump pours the remainder of his fish food out as he and Japanese PM Shinzo Abe feed fish in a koi pond in Tokyo. Photo: Andrew Harnik/AP pic.twitter.com/ralXFTGngW — Axios (@axios) November 6, 2017

Bloomberg again:

Trump and Abe spooning fish food into a pond. (Toward the end, @potus decided to just dump the whole box in for the fish) pic.twitter.com/WRFVaHqOEF — Justin Sink (@justinsink) November 6, 2017

But as you can see at the 58 second mark in the unaltered apple video of the photo-op below, President Trump was merely following his host’s lead, and only emptied his box of fish food into the pond after the prime minister did:

It has been a very bad week for the last-place cable news network that Trump himself has accurately labeled “very fake news.” Just a few days ago, CNN afternoon-anchor Jake Tapper was caught red-handed misinterpreting the Islamic phrase “Allahu Akbar,” and doing so at the most inappropriate time, in the immediate aftermath of a deadly Islamic terror attack in New York.

In the wake of this criticism, Tapper melted down in public, which only furthered diminished the once-respected newsman.

The only result of its relentless 24/7 fake news crusade against Trump has been CNN dropping from second place to dead last place in the cable news wars. This latest bit of fake news trickery will only add to the embattled network’s worsening ratings and reputation problems.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.