Nolte — Another CNN Race Problem: Employees Directed to Destroy Donna Brazile’s Credibility

A very bad week for CNN just got a whole lot worse. Tucker Carlson of Fox News addressed the explosive allegation that CNN is doing what it has done so many times before to protect the Clintons and the Democrat Party: destroy a black person. Carlson says CNN management directed employees to destroy Donna Brazile’s credibility.

Carlson said:

According to highly informed sources we spoke to – highly informed – top management at CNN directed its employees to undermine Brazile’s credibility. Anchors and producers were vocally offended — many of them — by Brazile’s attacks on their friends, the Clintons. If you’ve been watching that channel, you may have noticed CNN’s anchors suggesting that Donna Brazile cannot be trusted, precisely because she took part in efforts to rig the primaries for Clinton. Watch.

As the video illustrates, CNN’s left-wing anchors, Anderson Cooper and Brooke Baldwin, are using the exact same talking points to smear Brazile — the fact that while working for CNN, she slipped some debate questions to Hillary.

For those not already familiar with the controversy, Brazile ran the Democrat National Committee during the closing five months of the 2016 presidential election, and in a new book, this faithful Democrat and 25-year confidante of the Clintons, alleges that these very same Clintons grabbed control of the DNC and rigged the primary process to steal the nomination from Bernie Sanders.

Moreover, Brazile also claims that, due to sexism from the Clinton campaign, she was never taken seriously.

CNN’s connections to the Clintons go above and beyond a shared progressive worldview. CNN’s struggling afternoon anchor, Jake Tapper, has been connected to the Clinton Foundation. In the early 90s, the left-wing Tapper served as press secretary for Democrat Congresswoman Marjorie Margolies-Mezvinsky, whose son is now married to none other than Chelsea Clinton.

Primetime CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was a member of the Clinton Global Initiative, as was CNN’s Fareed Zakaria and Christiane Amanpour.

Through WikiLeaks (thank God for WikiLeaks), we learned that in 2015, two days before Hillary launched her presidential campaign, among others, CNN’s Brianna Keilar, Gloria Borger, John Berman, and Kate Bolduan all attended an exclusive and secret dinner at the New York home of Joel Benenson, Hillary’s chief campaign strategist.

And who will ever forget this?

Ever since the Clintons arrived on the national scene some 25 years ago, CNN has been appropriately called the Clinton News Network, for the network is nothing less than a well-oiled propaganda machine funded with billions of corporate dollars devoted to promoting and protecting the Clintons.

But that is just part of CNN’s motive to destroy Brazile. The other part is, arguably, racial…

Time and again and again and again, CNN has been the media’s chief overseer of the Democrat Plantation, a mercenary and merciless destroyer of any black person who strays, who thinks freely, who does not behave in the way CNN demands black people behave. Understanding that might help to explain the apparent command from on-high to destroy Donna Brazile.

As I write these very words, CNN is facing a class-action racial discrimination suit. More than 175 people claim that “among other things that African-Americans receive lower performance ratings in evaluations, that there are dramatic differences in pay between similarly situated employees of different races and that the promotion of African-American employees is blocked by a ‘glass ceiling.’”

Worse still, to further its unholy cause, as a means to spur race riots, CNN has poured rhetorical gasoline all over predominantly black neighborhoods in Ferguson and Baltimore. In both of these vulnerable communities, CNN treated black homes and businesses as nothing more than kindling for its social justice fire.

And then there was CNN’s dishonest attack on Dr. Ben Carson’s biography during the 2016 Republican nomination process. There is simply no question this was a racially motivated attack on a free-thinking black man. And here is an appalling CNN segment questioning black Republican Herman Cain’s blackness.

And now it is racial-apostate Donna Brazile’s turn to spend time in CNN’s barrel of hate. While she might not break under CNN’s punishment, the exercise is still useful to CNN because making an example of Brazile sends a stark and terrifying message to the rest of the Democrat plantation.

Tucker Carlson, however, appears to have caught CNN red-handed and at the worst possible time, just as CNN is having a terrible run of scandals.

First, there was Jake Tapper misinforming viewers about what “Allahu Akbar” really means. This was followed by Tapper’s humiliating meltdown over the subsequent criticism. Then, in the space of two hours, CNN was caught using fake video and selective quotes to embarrass President Trump.

CNN is a fake news factory driven only by its left-wing social justice need to foment the division and violence needed to justify further empowering a centralized government. Wednesday marks the one-year anniversary of CNN’s labeling Trump’s victory a “whitelash,” which was a lie. Trump did better with blacks and Hispanics than Mitt Romney.

All the more reason for CNN to keep black people “in line.”

