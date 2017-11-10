Steve Bannon: ‘Bezos-Amazon-Washington Post’ Is ‘Purely Part of the Apparatus of the Democratic Party’

Breitbart News exec and former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon ripped into the Washington Post Thursday night at the 603 Alliance’s “Taking On The Establishment” fundraiser in Manchester, NH — calling the paper, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, “purely part of the apparatus of the Democratic Party,” citing its similar hit pieces on Judge Roy Moore and then-candidate Donald Trump.

From CBS News:

At a speech in New Hampshire Thursday night, GOP strategist Steve Bannon compared the accusations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore to the release of President Trump’s infamous “Access Hollywood” video during the 2016 election.

“But it’s interesting,” Bannon told the audience. “The Bezos-Amazon-Washington Post that dropped that dime on Donald Trump, is the same Bezos-Amazon-Washington Post that dropped the dime this afternoon on Judge Roy Moore. Now is that a coincidence? That’s what I mean when I say opposition party, right? It’s purely part of the apparatus of the Democratic Party. They don’t make any bones about it. By the way, I don’t mind it. I’ll call them out every day.”

Bannon called out the media saying, “it’s not a free and fair media anymore.”

Bannon called it the accusations “politics of self-destruction,” as he headlined the 603 Alliance’s “Taking On The Establishment” fundraiser benefiting candidates running for the statehouse. Bannon’s defense — that the Washington Post report was an orchestrated political attack — echoed Moore’s campaign statement calling the Washington Post report the “very definition of fake news and intentional defamation.”

