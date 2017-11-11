MSNBC’s Chris Hayes: Democrats Need ‘Reckoning’ over Bill Clinton’s Alleged Sexual Assault

MSNBC host Chris Hayes is calling out Democrats for not owning up to the sexual assault allegations against former President Bill Clinton.

Hayes tweeted that Democrats are “overdue for a real reckoning with the allegations against [Clinton]”:

As gross and cynical and hypocrtical as the right's "what about Bill Clinton" stuff is, it's also true that Democrats and the center left are overdue for a real reckoning with the allegations against him. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 10, 2017

The MSNBC host then posted a link to a BuzzFeed News story about Juanita Broaddrick’s allegation that Clinton raped her in 1978:

Read this account, in light of all we've been hearing and reading this last month, and ask yourself if it's credible. https://t.co/8jymWjFpiF — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 10, 2017

Clinton denied that he sexually assaulted Broaddrick and was never charged, according to BuzzFeed News.

BuzzFeed News reported that 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and other Democrats discredited Broaddrick’s allegations despite encouraging sexual assault victims to speak out against their predators.

The “reckoning” Hayes refers to was the hypocrisy of liberals who discredited the allegations against Clinton but encouraged other victims to speak out against those who assaulted them.

Hayes brought up the topic on Twitter Friday in light of the increasing number of sexual assault allegations against those in Hollywood, the media, and in politics.