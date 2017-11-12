‘Hannity’ Fans Blow Up Products as Companies Pull Advertising over Roy Moore Coverage

At least five companies have confirmed that they will no longer advertise on the Fox News’ show Hannity over his coverage of allegations against Alabama Senate candidate Judge Roy Moore.

Companies including Keurig, Realtor.com, 23 and Me, Eloquii, and Nature’s Bounty announced they would pull all advertisements from Sean Hannity’s flagship television show after he interviewed Roy Moore over allegations published in the Washington Post that he had engaged in sexual relationships with four teenage girls when he was in his 30s.

“These allegations are completely false and misleading,” Moore said in an interview on Hannity’s nationally syndicated radio show. “But more than that, it hurts me personally because I’m a father. I have one daughter. I have five granddaughters. And I have a special concern for the protection of young ladies. This is really hard and I want to talk on the radio and explain this: These allegations are completely false.”

Meanwhile, Hannity himself urged listeners not to pass judgment against Moore unless he is found guilty.

“Every single person in this country deserves the presumption of innocence,” he said. “With the allegations against Judge Moore, none of us know the truth of what happened 38 years ago. The only people that would know are the people involved in this incident.”

Following the interview, left-wing media watchdog Media Matters for America reiterated its call for companies to pull their advertisements from the show, incorrectly claiming that Hannity had dismissed the allegations as false.

The group has previously labeled Hannity as a “propagandist” who “peddles disinformation and aggressively promotes discredited conspiracies,” and they even published a list of companies that advertise on the show, crossing lines through those who agree to cease their involvement.

Angelo, thank you for your concern and for bringing this to our attention. We worked with our media partner and FOX news to stop our ad from airing during the Sean Hannity Show. — Keurig (@Keurig) November 11, 2017

While we continually strategize on where we advertise on and offline, we are not currently, and will not be running TV ads on Hannity. @mmfa — realtor.com (@realtordotcom) November 11, 2017

Hi there! Hannity is blocked from our advertising list. If we can help with anything else, please don't hesitate to reach out to us at social@eloquii.com. — ELOQUII (@ELOQUII) November 10, 2017

The advertising campaign prompted a backlash amongst the show’s fans, with the hashtag #BoycottKeurig trending on Twitter on Sunday afternoon. Some fans even posted videos of themselves destroying Keurig products.

I pulled an "Office Space" with my Keurig… Would be a shame if everyone else joined me in the Keurig Smash Challenge #BoycottKeurig #IStandWithHannity #SundayMorning pic.twitter.com/yEADeRC006 — Angelo John Gage (@AngeloJohnGage) November 12, 2017

Calling all Trump supporters: If you have a Keurig, please throw it out the window immediately. They pulled ads from Hannity so we MUST #BoycottKeurig!pic.twitter.com/0qbHlmyqcA — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 12, 2017

Hey @Keurig Pulling ads from Hannity’s show is one of the biggest mistakes you can make. Have you not paid attention to the power of our movement? Good luck!! #BoycottKeurig — Real Jack (@RealJack) November 12, 2017

It is not the first time advertisers have targeted Hannity. In May, numerous companies pulled advertisements from the show after he pledged to continue investigating circumstances surrounding the death of murdered DNC employee Seth Rich.

