Sean Hannity Calls Media Matters a ‘Clear and Present Danger’ to Free Speech

Fox News host Sean Hannity warned viewers Monday of the “clear and present danger” from anti-free speech groups such as Media Matters for America, in the wake of a controversy in which the left-wing activist group successfully got Keurig to stop advertising on Hannity’s show.

“Conservative voices in this country for years we have been facing a clear and present danger. This is an unprecedented act that is happening in this country and it has to do with people, right now if you support this president, if you’re a conservative…you’re a target,” he warned.

Keurig announced Saturday it had stopped advertising on Hannity after pressure from Media Matters — who claimed the Fox host had been sympathetic when interviewing Judge Roy Moore over allegations of sexual misconduct. Moore has denied the most serious of the allegations against him.

However, after a counter-protest that featured conservatives destroying their Keurig coffee machines, the company’s CEO emerged Monday to walk back the boycott and apologize for its actions.

“This gave the appearance of “taking sides” in an emotionally charged debate that escalated on Twitter and beyond over the weekend, which was not our intent,” CEO Bob Gamgort said in a statement.

Hannity on Monday took Keurig’s side, describing the company as “a victim in all of this” and said they were misled by the activist group taking his comments to Moore out of context. He also laid out the anti-First Amendment strategy of such left-wing groups. Financed by billionaire George Soros, Media Matters is one of a number of murky outlets that attempts to quash conservative voices by attacking the advertisers that give them the revenue to continue.

“Anyone who dares to speak out, anyone that dares to tell the truth about President Trump and what he’s accomplishing, what he wants to accomplish, is a target and leftists and this group want to shut down our voices,” he said.

Urging conservatives to stop smashing their Keurig machines, he reminded viewers that he owns five of the brewers himself. Instead, he said conservatives should focus on groups like Media Matters that seek to shut down the voices of conservatives in America via a campaign of intimidation and harassment.

“This is a dangerous time,” he said. “They have been doing this somewhat successfully for years and it is only getting worse. [It is] straight out of the Alinsky playbook — isolate, target, destroy one person at a time. It is the very definition of what I call liberal fascism.”

Breitbart News’ Lucas Nolan contributed to this report.



