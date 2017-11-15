WATCH: CNN Devotes Air Time to Report on a Dog’s Ear That Looks like Trump’s Face

CNN broadcast a two-minute segment Tuesday night about how the inner ear of one dog looks like President Trump’s face.

The segment, which aired on Erin Burnett OutFront in primetime, analyzed the inside of a beagle’s ear in the United Kingdom and remarked how much it looked like Trump’s face.

“A dog named Chief has an ear that looks like Trump’s face,” the chyron read.

CNN made this “hard-hitting” discovery after they tracked down Jade Robinson, the dog’s owner, who said that she noticed the similarity while checking the animal’s ear for an ear infection.

Robinson began a crowdfunding campaign called “Get Trump Out of Chief’s Ear” on the site JustGiving to raise money for her dog’s veterinary bills. People have donated £515 as of Wednesday afternoon.

This is not the first time the network has stooped to this level of reporting.

CNN’s Jeanne Moos, who narrated and produced the Trump ear segment, came up with a similar “scoop” in May when she reported that Trump got two scoops of ice cream at a dinner while his guests only got one.

The network not only aired her segment, but also gave additional airtime to the topic in an interview between CNN’s Brooke Baldwin and CNN political reporter and editor-at-large Chris Cillizza.