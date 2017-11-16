Fox News Viewers Demand Shep Smith be Fired After Error-Filled Uranium One Report: ‘Send Him to CNN’

In the wake of Fox News anchor Shepard Smith’s six-minute fallacy-filled Uranium One “fact check” rant on Tuesday, social media is brimming with enraged Fox viewers calling for the network to dump the longtime host and “send him to CNN.”

Several left-wing and establishment media outlets reported some of the more searing social media screeds from fans of Fox, many of whom wished the cabler would part ways with its liberal broadcaster.

Breitbart News has debunked the myths peddled in Smith’s monologue. Below is a roundup of some of the best headlines and social media posts from angry and disappointed Fox fans.

From left-wing Salon, which called Smith’s Uranium One segment “awe-inspiring”:

Fox News viewers declare war on Shepard Smith for debunking Uranium One conspiracy The segment did not go over well with Fox News viewers, who were hoping that the scandal would distract from the disasters plaguing the Trump administration. Fox’s audience took to Twitter to express their disgust in Smith and some even called for his firing.

From Raw Story:

‘HE HAS TO GO!!!’ Fox fans furious after Shep Smith blows up right-wing conspiracy about Uranium One Explaining the facts was seen as a betrayal by Fox News viewers, who seemed to prefer the network parrot White House talking points absent journalistic examination.

From the New York Daily News:

SEE IT: Fox News viewers outraged after Shepard Smith debunks Hillary Clinton uranium ‘scandal’ Fox News anchor Shepard Smith is under fire from his own viewers after he debunked what the network dubbed the Hillary Clinton uranium “scandal.” Some even suggested he ought to look for work at liberal rivals CNN and MSNBC. … Fox News loyalists took to Twitter after the broadcast to bash Smith, and call for his removal from the network. “Get Shepard Smith off of Fox. He’s arrogant and doing his own spin. Nobody knows how deep the left’s conspiracy goes and Shepherd Smith has ZERO inside info because nobody trusts him. OUT!” Brook West tweeted. “The worst part of a relaxing day is when Shepard Smith starts talking. He is a smarta– that needs to be on CNN,” Jana Jo said.

Below is a roundup of some of the reaction to Smith’s so-called “fact-check.”

Did anyone watch Shep Smith , just explain how Hillary Clinton had nothing to do with Uranium deal?? What a joke Fox News!!! Send him to CNN — Michael A (@Michael8326023) November 14, 2017

I normally don't tune into Shep's hour on FOX, can't stand his bias, but today while surfing channels he caught my interest…in 3 mts he argued Hillary's defense, how she had nothing to do with Uranium One and how Trump had lied about it. HE HAS TO GO!!! — S☉L TI☉ (@SolMTio) November 14, 2017

Is Shepard Smith Hillary’s attorney or what?!?…..geez he has to be on her payroll OR he’s drank a gallon of her kool-aid today!! Sickening. He’s got Uranium One all figured out and Hillary is blameless… He needs to go to CNN or MSNBC ASAP!! — Debra (@drlamb97) November 14, 2017

@FoxNews if I wanted to see an unfactual and slanted view I would watch CNN. I can’t watch Shepard Smith anymore. I’m dont with that show. He is arrogant and clearly anti trump — Jim Hennahane (@limabean002) November 14, 2017

Chris Wallace and Shepard Smith should start a show on CNN called "Pink Hat Brigade" that's where you both belong. Shameful Fox, Get rid of these two asshats. — Matt Couch 🔸 (@RealMattCouch) November 13, 2017

.@ShepNewsTeam has always been a lackey for the Democrats. The fact he skewed what many of us actually believe, shows he's pushing the MSM narrative, that was created by the left. Why didn't he name the 9 involved in the Committee who approved the deal? — James Brower 🍦🍦 (@jbro_1776) November 15, 2017

It’s time to fire Shepard Smith I think he would feel much more at home reporting fake news on CNN he’s a liar and very fake news — Dean Morgan (@deanmorgan65) November 14, 2017

Shepard Smith needs to move to CNN. He is as big a Trump hater as the other fools on CNN. Fox should dump him. — Mike Thompson (@MikeTho99372094) November 7, 2017

"Shepherd Smith" @FoxNews Time to retire @ShepNewsTeam We've just about had it with his liberal views…LOSER! — Suzi S. (@CAoutcast) November 15, 2017

