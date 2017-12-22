Fox News’ James Rosen to Leave Network at End of 2017

Fox News’s Chief Washington correspondent James Rosen is leaving the network at the end of the year, ending an 18-year career with the network which included a high-profile fight with the Obama-era Justice Department.

The Hill confirmed reports Friday that Rosen was leaving the company at the end of 2017, although it offered no reason for his departure. The outlet reports that Rosen has been with Fox since 1999.

Rosen, a regular feature on Fox’s news shows and also a contributor to FoxNews.com, was thrust even further into the spotlight in 2013 when it was reported that the Obama administration had spied on him as part of a probe into leaks.

According to the Washington Post, DOJ investigators pulled Rosen’s security badge records, phone logs, and e-mails, and dubbed him “a criminal co-conspirator and a flight risk,” a revelation that led to widespread condemnation of the administration across the news media — even from outlets friendly to the Obama White House.

“It is downright chilling,” a Fox News executive told the Post in 2013. “We will unequivocally defend [Rosen’s] right to operate as a member of what up until now has always been a free press.”

Rosen was still working this week, exclusively reporting that Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe’s testimony about the “Trump dossier” has conflicted with the testimony of other witnesses, leading Republicans to eye fresh subpoenas of DOJ and FBI staff.

Adam Shaw is a Breitbart News politics reporter based in New York. Follow Adam on Twitter: @AdamShawNY.