Fox News’s Jesse Watters: Mueller Is ‘Basically’ the Democrats’ 2020 Presidential Nominee

Fox News host Jesse Watters said Friday that special counsel Robert Mueller is “basically” the Democrats’ nominee for the 2020 presidential election.

Watters, who filled in for Laura Ingraham on Friday’s broadcast of The Ingraham Angle on Fox News, said Mueller’s Russia probe is the only thing that could hinder President Trump’s re-election prospects in 2020.

“It seems like Mueller’s basically the Democrat candidate for president,” Watters said. “He’s the only person that can stop Donald Trump’s reelection. And the Democrats are putting all their eggs in the Mueller basket and if he clears everybody else after this, they have nothing.”

The Fox News host also took aim at Democrats for defending Mueller’s investigation in light of allegations that some investigators on Mueller’s team displayed anti-Trump biases.

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with criticizing the Mueller investigation if something’s wrong,” he said. “Evidence of blatant anti-Trump bias by investigators isn’t justification for questioning the probe? You kidding me?”

Watters stated on his own show last Saturday that the anti-Trump texts between Peter Strzok and another agent could be the sign of a “coup” within Mueller’s investigation to remove Trump from office.

The FBI booted Strzok and the other agent from the probe after discovering the anti-Trump texts, causing many to question the integrity of Mueller’s investigation.