Report: Justice Democrats PAC Expel Cenk Uygur over ‘Horrifying’ Sexist Blog Posts

The Justice Democrats political action committee have expelled The Young Turks host Cenk Uygur and his business partner David Koller over a number of sexist blog posts written in the early 2000s, reports say.

The Wrap revealed on Friday that Uygur and Koller, who are best known for their roles on The Young Turks network, authored a number of sexist blog posts.

In the posts, Uygur argued that women were genetically “flawed” for not wanting to have more sex and claimed that he was “done” dating any woman if he hadn’t felt their breasts by the third date. Koller meanwhile recounted an experience of talking to three teenage girls whom he described as “whores in training” and “literally looking for boys to pick them up.”

“They were around 14-16 and in a few more years will be pretty damn good looking,” he wrote.

In a statement on Saturday, Justice Democrats announced that they were “deeply disturbed” by the “horrifying” posts and demanded both their resignations.

“The words and conduct in Mr. Uygur and Mr. Koller’s posts degrade what it means to be a Justice Democrat,” wrote Justice Democrats’ executive director Saikat Chakrabarti. “We do not feel that Mr. Uygur is fit to lead or participate in an organization that truly believes women’s issues and the issues of black and brown people are all of our issues.”

The organization added that they had consulted both their staff and candidates and arrived at the “swift and unanimous decision to demand [their] immediate resignations.”

We are deeply disturbed by recent news regarding @cenkuygur & David Koller. Their language and conduct is horrifying and does not reflect our values at Justice Democrats. We would be hypocrites to not act immediately and ask for their resignation. Here is our official statement: pic.twitter.com/WYqawLtuGo — Justice Democrats (@justicedems) December 22, 2017

Both Uygur and Koller were founding members of the organization, which was set up following President Donald Trump’s victory last November. The organization aims to elect more left-wing candidates to public office.

In a statement on Friday, Uygur apologized for the posts and blamed them on him being a conservative at the time.

“The stuff I wrote back then was really insensitive and ignorant,” Uygur said. “If you read that today, what I wrote 18 years ago, and you’re offended by it, you’re 100 percent right. And anyone who is subjected to that material, I apologize to. And I deeply regret having written that stuff when I was a different guy.”

“If someone said that today, I would heavily criticize them on the show and rightfully so, and I have. I’ve criticized myself over the years,” he continued. “I had not yet matured and I was still a conservative who thought that stuff was politically incorrect and edgy. When you read it now, it looks really, honestly, ugly. And it’s very uncomfortable to read.”

