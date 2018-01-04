Conservative Donor Rebekah Mercer Issues Statement on Steve Bannon

The Washington Post reports:

“I support President Trump and the platform upon which he was elected,” [Rebekah] Mercer said [in a new statement]. “My family and I have not communicated with Steve Bannon in many months and have provided no financial support to his political agenda, nor do we support his recent actions and statements.”

…

Mercer is arguably the most prominent former Bannon associate to disavow him in the wake of the book’s publication. She said that she remains committed in her support for Breitbart News, where she holds a minority stake and where Bannon serves as chairman.