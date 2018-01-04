Report: ‘Fire and Fury’ Author Wolff Has ‘Dozens of Hours’ of Tape Recordings Confirming Quotes in Book

Mike Allen writes at Axios that Michael Wolff, author of Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, has “dozens of hours” of recordings to corroborate the controversial quotes attributed to senior White House personnel in the new book — including former White House Chief Strategist and Breitbart executive chairman Stephen K. Bannon.

“Michael Wolff has tapes to back up quotes in his incendiary book — dozens of hours of them,” Allen reports. “Among the sources he taped, I’m told, are Steve Bannon and former White House deputy chief of staff Katie Walsh.”

Soon after the Axios report dropped Thursday morning, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced a ban on personal cell phones inside the White House — “for both guests and staff.”

Wolff wrote in The Hollywood Reporter that he collected the material for his book as a “fly on the wall” over 18 months. Allen says that the White House concedes that Wolff received access to the building less than 20 times since Trump’s inauguration.