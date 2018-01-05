Too Good to Check: LA Times Columnist Says Trust Michael Wolff Because ‘Fire & Fury’ Is so ‘Sordid’

Here’s a new one: It’s true because it’s titillating.

Virginia Heffernan, columnist at the L.A. Times, says that, while she concedes that Fire & Fury author Michael Wolff “has been faulted for making stuff up” in his past work, she wants to believe his new book’s narrative “because, for now, this stuff is too good not to.”

From the Los Angeles Times:

It takes a thief to catch a thief, and Michael Wolff, with his new book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” is the ideal hustler to capture President Trump, whom Wolff describes as having a “twinkle in his eye, larceny in his soul.” Wolff, if memory serves, is similar, minus the twinkle. Gimlet eyes don’t twinkle.

Say what you will about Wolff: Unless the book is wholesale invention, something in his I’m-with-the-band swagger in the West Wing attracted awesomely sordid material from Trump’s scurvy syndicate. In John Sterling at Macmillan, the book has a masterful editor, and three fact-checkers reviewed it. So I’m betting “Fire and Fury” will withstand whatever charges of journalistic impropriety come at it.

And you’re a better woman than I am if you can look away.

