Washington Post’s Joel Achenbach Is 54th Member of Elite Media Accused of Misconduct

Joel Achenbach, a science and politics reporter for the left-wing Washington Post, has been suspended for 90 days over unspecified allegations of misconduct, reports the New York Times.

A “Post spokeswoman would not say what they involved or how many women had made them,” according to the Times. A statement released Tuesday by the news outlet said:

We have investigated the allegations made against Joel and based on the facts that The Post has gathered to date, we have placed him on a 90-day disciplinary suspension for inappropriate workplace conduct. The Washington Post is committed to providing a safe and respectful work environment for all employees. We will continue to investigate any allegations that come to light and will take further action if necessary.

Achenbach admitted in his own statement that he had “done things that were unprofessional… I apologize to the women affected by this and acknowledge their courage in speaking out.”

The Post claims its 90-day suspension is the toughest punishment imposed “for violations of its workplace or journalistic standards.”

Achenbach is the 54th member of the elitist media accused of misconduct.

