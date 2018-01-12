Son of Democratic Congressman: ‘Coming Out as a Republican Went Worse Than Coming Out Gay’

Adam Levine, a writer for the Federalist and the son of a Democratic congressman, claimed in an article this week that it was harder to come out as a Republican than it was to come out gay.

“I am not a sex offender. But a number of my friends no longer have time to see me,” declared Levine in the article. “Lifelong acquaintances now regard me with fear and distrust. I have been unfriended en masse on social media and excoriated by friends who deign to remain. And I have been singly excluded from social gatherings when the rest of my family was invited.”

“No, I am not a sex offender. I am something even worse than that. I am a Donald Trump supporter,” he proclaimed. “I was raised in a liberal Jewish family in Washington DC, where my dad served as a Democratic congressman for Los Angeles. Accordingly, I was indoctrinated with all of the correct values and views.” Adam’s father, Mel Levine, served in Congress from 1983 to 1993.

Levine claimed that growing up, he “learned the black national anthem before I knew the ‘Star Spangled Banner’,” and when he “came out” as gay to his family at the age of 20, they “were duly overjoyed.”

When he came out as a Republican, however, his life quickly changed.

“I did not even bother going to gay pride because it was fused with a Resist march. If you do not want to impeach our president, you have no place in gay life,” Levine claimed. “I was labeled a white supremacist by a friend I’ve known my entire life, and completely dropped with no explanation by another dear friend and self-anointed giant of the gay civil rights movement to whom my father had introduced me 15 years ago.”

“In desperation, like a closeted teenager sneaking into a porn theater, I surreptitiously began to explore the forbidden territories of Fox News and other conservative outlets. Incredibly, I found myself agreeing more often than not,” he continued, before adding that it was the Harvey Weinstein sex abuse scandal that completely converted him.

“The media outlets that had enabled and covered up his indiscretions for years were the same major public voices for the Democratic Party, the self-proclaimed party of worker’s and women’s rights. The game was up; two and two could no longer be five,” explained Levine. “I reached my threshold where no amount of hypothetical Republican bigotry or greed could approach the magnitude of hypocrisy, corruption, or criminality I saw rotting the Democrats to the core. I jumped ship.”

Levine expressed that once he joined the Republican Party, he realized it wasn’t the party of the evil, as he had been told, and was instead “populated with nice, intelligent, humble people.”

When he signed up for the Log Cabin Republican mailing list, Levine also described how he saw there were others like him, who refused to allow their sexuality to be manipulated by the Democratic Party, which in reality didn’t have a lot of their best interests at heart.

“When Chadwick [Moore] spoke, I was stunned: every sentence, every nuance, and anecdote of his beautifully articulate, moving talk resonated almost identically with my own experience,” he concluded. “From Chadwick and the dozens of other Log Cabin attendees that night, I learned I am not the only gay person to question Democrats or to be ostracized for doing so — by a longshot. The political climate has made it prohibitive for most of us to have a voice and find each other.”

Many LGBT conservatives have claimed it was more difficult to come out about their political views than their sexuality, and during National Coming Out Day in October, LGBT conservatives took to social media to point out the hypocrisy.

“I came out as a conservative gay man in 2012 and was ostracized by my community, rejected by friends and am routinely bullied by LGBT,” declared author and journalist Chad Felix Greene, who has previously written for the Huffington Post.

Journalist Chadwick Moore, who was fired from OUT Magazine after coming out conservative, also weighed in, declaring, “Conservatives, reveal yourselves! Gays… no one cares anymore.”

In July, OUT Magazine encouraged its readers to “drop” their gay conservative friends, while mainstream media outlets such as the Guardian and the Independent also took a swing at LGBT conservatives, with the Guardian calling the rise of free-thinking gay people “troubling.”