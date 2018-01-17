Media Again Betray Public Trust with Wild Conspiracy Theories About Trump’s Mental Health

Trump’s perfect score on a mental acuity test once again exposes the media as wild conspiracy theorists and flat-out liars.

New York Times: ‘Is Mr. Trump Nuts?’

USA Today: “Battles over Trump’s mental health and ‘fitness’ for office sidetrack his policy agenda”

Washington Post: “Wolff’s book has thrust the topic [of Trump’s mental stability] to the forefront of public debate[.]”

CNN’s Jake Tapper: “[T]he president’s mental fitness has come under discussion quite a bit the last two weeks. Do you think a president’s mental health should be tested?”

NBC’s Chuck Todd: “[A] president … with a staff that questioned his ‘fitness for office’ and his mental stability.”

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough: “I’ve written twice in my column a quote about one of the people closest to Donald Trump during the campaign saying he’s got early stage of dementia.”

NYT/CNN’s Maggie Haberman: “Unmoored.”

CBS News: “Author Michael Wolff, whose bestselling book portrays Mr. Trump as lacking the mental capacity for the presidency, maintains that even among those in the White House, there are questions.”

Obviously, this is just the tip of the 24/7 cable news/Sunday show/.com iceberg. The left-wing CNN has been trolling Trump over this issue for months, and turned it up to 11 this last week.

But what was the rationale for all this irresponsible, norm-defying, anti-science speculation? A book written by author Michael Wolff that even venomous Trump-haters like NBC’s Katy Tur has had to admit is “fake but true.” Hell, the author himself cannot even claim he told the truth.

But now that Trump’s doctor, who was also the White House doctor for Barack Obama and George W. Bush, has announced that the president got a perfect score on a widely respected and difficult mental acuity test — a 30 out of 30 — what we have here is yet another instance where the entire mainstream media has egg all over their face after betraying the American people with lies and conspiracy theories.

Trump will never run for president.

Trump will never release his financial disclosure forms.

Trump can’t win the Republican nomination.

Trump can’t win the presidency.

Trump can’t win Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, or Michigan.

Trump will crash the stock market.

Trump will put all American Muslims on a list.

Trump will launch mass deportations.

Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel will blow up the Middle East

Trump will not be able to work with congress to pass his agenda.

Trump colluded with the Russians.

Trump lied about Obama spying on him.

Trump only wants to be popular so he will do what the polls tell him.

Trump is mentally ill.

Again and again and again, our media is caught red-handed lying to the public, wildly misleading them with narratives built on hate, conspiracy theories, ignorance, and a provincial herd mentality.

Trump’s mental acuity is 30/30. The truth is that he is driving our media insane, and what really drives them off the deep end is the sanity of his policies: border enforcement; standing up for the National Anthem against millionaire NFL crybabies; not taking any crap from anyone (especially the media); giving the American people some of their money back; nominating qualified judges; trying something different with the North Koreans and Palestinians; decimating ISIS; fighting for the American worker; loosening regulations that strangled our economy for eight years; making wars unnecessary in the Middle East with the rapid expansion of domestic energy exploration.

Going back to the media, though, have you noticed that no one is ever fired or reprimanded for getting it 100% wrong? If NBC News was a real news outlet, wouldn’t Joe and Mika be shown the door? If CNN was a real news outlet, would they not be looking for a replacement for Dr. Sanjay Gupta?

The reason there is no accountability for getting it exactly wrong is simple… There is no journalism anymore. All of these outlets are left-wing propagandists (numbers do not lie) desperate to overturn an election, even if it means using unrelenting lies to stage a coup.

No matter how embarrassed, how wrong, or how exposed as liars, they never quit — which, by the way, is the textbook definition of insanity.

