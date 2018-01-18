New York District Attorney Raids Newsweek Headquarters

More than 20 Manhattan investigators from the district attorney’s office raided the offices of Newsweek magazine and its parent company IBT Media on Thursday, reports say.

Investigators were seen photographing Newsweek‘s servers, but it appeared at the time that no files were downloaded, according to the New York Post.

One source said that the investigators were paying special attention to the serial numbers on the servers.

Employees initially reported that the investigators were from the New York Police Department, but a department spokesman said the NYPD was not involved in the raid.

Last month, the IRS placed a $1.2 million tax lien against Etienne Uzac, co-founder of IBT Media, owner of the magazine. IBT purchased Newsweek in 2013 after it had announced the end of its print edition. Under its new owners, the magazine reemerged as a print edition in 2014. the magazine’s home offices double as IBT Media HQ.

Neither Newsweek, its owners, nor the Manhattan DA’s office have issued any statement about Thursday’s raid.

