Poll Shows Public Waking Up to Media Lies About GOP Tax Plan

Now that a little thing called economic reality has overtaken months of dishonest media reporting about the Republican tax bill signed into law by President Trump last month, a plurality of 47 percent support the bill, while only 34 percent remain opposed.

This is a huge (and predicable) turnaround when compared to those polls released in the heart of the media campaign to kill the tax bill. In early December, Gallup showed just 29 percent support for the bill; as did Quinnipiac. Less than a month ago, the left-wing cable news network CNN released a poll that showed support for the bill cratering with opposition climbing from 45 percent to 55 percent. Only one-third of Americans were in favor of the tax cut.

Considering the media’s 24/7 opposition to the bill, these negative polls were not all that surprising. In a cynical and partisan effort to kill the GOP tax cut through the use of lies to gin up opposition, including the wildly false claim that only the rich and corporations would benefit, some outlets even went so far as to claim that taxes on working people and the middle class would increase. And polls showed that too many people actually believed that nonsense.

Thankfully, neither the GOP nor President Trump blinked. The important bill passed late last month (strictly along party lines) and the benefits to working Americans was immediate. So far, thanks to the lowering of their taxes, 164 corporations have announced substantial bonuses and pay raises. That means some two million workers are already enjoying the trickle-down effect of the most consequential tax reform in 30 years.

On Wednesday, even the left-wing Apple admitted that the corporate tax cut from 35 to 20 percent is part of the reason why it will now repatriate some $350 billion that was parked overseas (to avoid that obnoxiously high 35 percent tax rate), invest it here in the U.S., and create some 20,000 jobs. Which is exactly what Trump said would happen.

The truly bad news for the media will come in February. Already support for the tax bill is exploding and this is even before people see the tax cut benefits in their own checks, which will happen next month.

Overall, what we have here is yet another example of the public realizing that the media spent weeks lying to them. And this is not even the first time this has happened this month, or even this week.

Some 24 hours ago, despite weeks of media lies and conspiracy theories, we learned that President Trump has perfect — 30 for 30 — mental acuity. And now, even before they have seen their own personal tax cuts (which are coming for about 90 percent of us), American are already waking up to the media’s non-stop lies about this tax bill.

Whatever residual credibility this decrepit and corrupt institution has, can only be further evaporating.

How many times can the media cry wolf before even CNN’s remaining 775,000 viewers get tired of being played for suckers?

