CNN: Undetected Asteroids Could Threaten Earth During Government Shutdown

Two CNN correspondents claimed during an episode of The Lead with Jake Tapper that an asteroid could potentially threaten the Earth if the government shutdown continues.

CNN correspondent Tom Foreman recalled the time NASA could not monitor “potentially dangerous asteroids” for over two weeks, implying that NASA would not be able to prevent an asteroid attack if it hit Earth while the government shut down.

“In space, that same year, for more than two weeks, NASA reportedly stopped monitoring potentially dangerous asteroids. A big one, by the way, is expected to brush by Earth on February 4th,” Foreman noted.

Forman and CNN anchor/chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper were discussing how federal employees foregoing paychecks and government-funded ventures affected by the government shutdown would impact the economy.

“It’s not the just government workers—if the shutdown happens. It will have a real cascading effect on the economy,” Tapper remarked.

During a government shutdown, all non-essential services, including the National Park Service and museums, cease to operate.

“Essential” operations, such as the military, the post office, and federally-run medical centers remain open—although many employees will not receive immediate payment while the government is closed.

Foreman added that if Congress does not reach a deal on a funding package and DACA amnesty negotiations, illegal aliens would be “thrust into a dangerous legal limbo.”

“If there is no deal as these negotiations stand right now, nearly 800,000 undocumented immigrants who came as children, the so-called DREAMers would be thrust into a dangerous legal limbo,” he said.

The government shut down at 12:01 a.m. Saturday after Senate Democrats refused to fund the government if a deal on DACA amnesty was not negotiated. The White House responded that there would be no amnesty negotiations in the government funding package.

Both parties in the Senate have refused to come to an agreement before a vote scheduled for early Monday morning. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer traded barbs on the Senate floor Sunday, accusing each side of “taking hostages.”