‘What Were the Past 72 Hours For?’ Mainstream Media Baffled by Democrat Cave on Govt Shutdown, Amnesty

by John Binder22 Jan 2018Washington, D.C.0

The mainstream media is floored that Senate Democrats have caved to President Trump after they shut down the federal government because the spending bill to fund the government did not include amnesty for millions of illegal aliens.

The Senate voted on Monday to reopen the federal government after it was shut down for nearly three days because Senate Democrats and members of the Republican establishment — including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) — insisted that a government funding bill include an amnesty deal that would give a pathway to U.S. citizenship to at least 3.5 million illegal aliens and their illegal alien parents.

The shutdown, though, ended after Senate Democrats, Flake, and Graham caved and voted to reopen the government with a promise from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) that the Senate will vote on immigration issues before Feb. 8, 2018.

Mainstream media reporters online were baffled by Senate Democrats’ cave on the government shutdown, as Trump remains firm and unwavering in immigration negotiations.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) — Trump’s closest populist ally in the Senate — earlier demanded Senate Democrats end the government shutdown, urging them to put the interests of American citizens ahead of the interests of illegal aliens, Breitbart News reported.

The shutdown, spurred by Senate Democrats, was the result of pro-open borders lawmakers upset that the spending bill did not include the “Gang of Six” amnesty deal — championed by Flake, Graham, and Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) — which gives 3.5 million illegal aliens and their parents a pathway to U.S. citizenship and permanent legal status.

Such an amnesty deal would further drive down wages for America’s working and middle class while flooding the labor market with an unprecedented amount of cheap, foreign labor. Such an amnesty would cause a border surge at the U.S.-Mexico border with potentially hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens trying to cross into the country.

Additionally, the Flake-Graham-Durbin proposal would have given amnesty to 50,000 foreign nationals every year through two separate visa programs, as Breitbart News reported.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen have slammed the Flake-Graham-Durbin amnesty as being dead on arrival, with Sessions calling it “totally unjustifiable.”

Every year, the U.S. admits more than 1.5 foreign nationals, with the vast majority deriving from family-based chain migration, whereby newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the country with them. In 2016, the legal and illegal immigrant population reached a record high of 44 million.

By 2023, the Center for Immigration Studies estimates that the legal and illegal immigrant population of the U.S. will make up nearly 15 percent of the entire U.S. population. Mass immigration to the U.S. has kept American wages stagnant, while depressing job prospects for poor, working, and middle class communities.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder


