‘What Were the Past 72 Hours For?’ Mainstream Media Baffled by Democrat Cave on Govt Shutdown, Amnesty

The mainstream media is floored that Senate Democrats have caved to President Trump after they shut down the federal government because the spending bill to fund the government did not include amnesty for millions of illegal aliens.

The Senate voted on Monday to reopen the federal government after it was shut down for nearly three days because Senate Democrats and members of the Republican establishment — including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) — insisted that a government funding bill include an amnesty deal that would give a pathway to U.S. citizenship to at least 3.5 million illegal aliens and their illegal alien parents.

The shutdown, though, ended after Senate Democrats, Flake, and Graham caved and voted to reopen the government with a promise from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) that the Senate will vote on immigration issues before Feb. 8, 2018.

Mainstream media reporters online were baffled by Senate Democrats’ cave on the government shutdown, as Trump remains firm and unwavering in immigration negotiations.

We now await Democrats’ spin about how this isn’t a cave — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) January 22, 2018

If all Democrats are getting is a commitment from McConnell to hold vote on DACA, it’s hard not to view this as a major capitulation from a party that seemed ready and willing to fight. — Matt Viser (@mviser) January 22, 2018

Democrats have managed to accede to Republican demands, demoralize their energized base, give a disengaged president a win, and look like they held a meaningless three day government shutdown — all at once. — Matt Viser (@mviser) January 22, 2018

Strength of Democratic resolve on shut down was never very solid, and now wavering https://t.co/F27QGVwvuL — Joshua Green (@JoshuaGreen) January 22, 2018

Pretty weak outcome for the Democrats — they couldn't get a summit meeting with Trump/GOP leaders or promise to attach DACA fix to a must-pass bill — but they were worried about the lack of a clear endgame and McConnell wasn't budging on concessions. — Alex Bolton (@alexanderbolton) January 22, 2018

If the argument is "we have no power to force the GOP to accept a DACA fix it doesn't want, and shutdowns are not a good tool for achieving policy aims," okay! I get that. What were the past 72 hours for then? — George Zornick (@gzornick) January 22, 2018

JFC, Dems are so bad at basic negotiation and reasoning that they've given Reince an opportunity to dunk on them. Reince! The broken clock of all broken clocks. Nothing vindicates enemies like self-sabotage. pic.twitter.com/QdKuRB9BER — Heidi N Moore (@moorehn) January 22, 2018

Was fairly predictable that Dems would get rolled. They didn’t have a much of a bargaining position. BUT…. This does actually set them up a bit better for February — Sam Stein (@samstein) January 22, 2018

If this thing passes at noon, WOW. Democrats got nothing in this. Can someone please remind me why this happened to begin with? Wasn't it abt a DACA deal? There is no DACA deal — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) January 22, 2018

I wonder if Dems understand how much of their base will be demoralized by accepting this deal. — Elana Schor (@eschor) January 22, 2018

Democrats surrender. Not sure I understand the point of the last three days. — Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) January 22, 2018

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) — Trump’s closest populist ally in the Senate — earlier demanded Senate Democrats end the government shutdown, urging them to put the interests of American citizens ahead of the interests of illegal aliens, Breitbart News reported.

The shutdown, spurred by Senate Democrats, was the result of pro-open borders lawmakers upset that the spending bill did not include the “Gang of Six” amnesty deal — championed by Flake, Graham, and Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) — which gives 3.5 million illegal aliens and their parents a pathway to U.S. citizenship and permanent legal status.

Such an amnesty deal would further drive down wages for America’s working and middle class while flooding the labor market with an unprecedented amount of cheap, foreign labor. Such an amnesty would cause a border surge at the U.S.-Mexico border with potentially hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens trying to cross into the country.

Additionally, the Flake-Graham-Durbin proposal would have given amnesty to 50,000 foreign nationals every year through two separate visa programs, as Breitbart News reported.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen have slammed the Flake-Graham-Durbin amnesty as being dead on arrival, with Sessions calling it “totally unjustifiable.”

Every year, the U.S. admits more than 1.5 foreign nationals, with the vast majority deriving from family-based chain migration, whereby newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the country with them. In 2016, the legal and illegal immigrant population reached a record high of 44 million.

By 2023, the Center for Immigration Studies estimates that the legal and illegal immigrant population of the U.S. will make up nearly 15 percent of the entire U.S. population. Mass immigration to the U.S. has kept American wages stagnant, while depressing job prospects for poor, working, and middle class communities.