‘Daily News’ Managing Editor Is 56th Member of Elitist Media Accused of Sexual Misconduct

New York Daily News Managing Editor Robert Moore is under investigation for sexual harassment, according to NPR. The parent copany, Tronc, for the far-left news outlet, currently has Moore under investigation.

According to NPR — which is part of a public broadcasting franchise dealing some half-dozen sexual misconduct scandals of its own — Moore is accused of “creating a sexualized atmosphere, pressuring women for attention and punishing those who objected.”

Tronc is refusing to reveals Moore’s employment status, if he is still on the job or suspended.

Moore has been with the paper since 2004. The complaint was filed in December. He took over running the newsroom in December.

The struggling Daily News is most well-known these days for its relentless series of covers meant to grab attention by trolling and insulting, among others, gun owners, Christians, Republicans, and Trump supporters.

Moore is the 56th member of the elitist media accused of sexual misconduct.

