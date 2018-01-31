Climate of Hate: CNN’s Navarro Compares James Comey, Andrew McCabe Resignation to Holocaust Victims

CNN’s Ana Navarro compared the forced resignation of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe to those murdered in the Nazi Holocaust.

Using her verified Twitter account, the left-wing Navarro rewrote Martin Niemoller’s famous Holocaust poem “First They Came…” to fit the occasion of the news that McCabe was forced out at the FBI.

The Niemoller poem specifically references three groups of Nazi victims — Socialists, trade unionists, and Jews. Navarro’s rewrite replaces those victim-groups with the names of former FBI Director James Comey and McCabe — both of whom can look forward to long lives with six-figure pensions paid for by taxpayers.

Outside of comparing disgraced bureaucrats to six million slaughtered Jews, Navarro’s rewrite is not even accurate. The idea that people “didn’t speak out” is fake news:

First, he came for Comey, & they didn’t speak out b/c they were Trump apologists Then, he came for McCabe, & they didn’t speak out b/c they were Trump apologists Next, he’ll come for Rosestein & they won’t speak out b/c they’re Trump apologists Last, he’ll come for Mueller…

Not including all the rest of the elitist media, Navarro’s very own employer, the far-left CNN, which is backed by the unlimited wealth and power of Time-Warner, a multi-national corporation, has been speaking out plenty, primarily with fake news that pretends McCabe, Comey, and other higher-ups in the Obama FBI and Justice Department are squeaky clean and guilty of nothing.

Like many in the elitist media and on the left, Navarro is allowing her increasingly unhinged frustration with President Trump to undermine her previously stated norms and principles. As @Redsteeze discovered, Navarro was against Nazi comparison before her she was for them…

Most troubling is the fact that Navarro is openly comparing Trump and those Republican lawmakers investigating wrongdoing and corruption, to Hitler and the Nazis; which again reveals the well-documented climate of hate and violence CNN has relentlessly whipped up against its political enemies on the right since Jeff Zucker grabbed the reigns of the last-place network.

