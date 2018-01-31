Brian Karem, a political analyst CNN hired last June (after he initiated a profane and hostile confrontation with journalist Mike Cernovich), fact-checked President Trump’s State of the Union declaration that “our motto is ‘in God we trust.'” And as we have all come to expect from all CNN staffers, Karem got it wrong.

In one of the more memorable portions of his well-received Tuesday night speech, Trump reminded the nation that “in America, we know that faith and family, not government and bureaucracy, are the center of the American life. Our motto is ‘In God we trust.'”

On his verified Twitter feed — which is filled with Russian conspiracy theories and contempt for Trump and his supporters — Karem, who is also an executive editor for Sentinel Newspapers, wrote, “Our motto is ‘in God we trust.’ – WRONG. Our motto has been E Pluribus Unum – out of many One”:

Our motto is "in God we trust." – WRONG. Our motto has been E Pluribus Unum – out of many One. — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) January 31, 2018

Once again, in a knee-jerk effort to embarrass the president, a CNN staffer is spreading fake news.

“In God We Trust” is the official national motto of the United States and has been since 1956. Prior to 1956, there was no official motto until “In God We Trust” was codified into law by the 84th Congress.

“E pluribus unum,” which translates into “Out of many, one,” is the unofficial motto of the United States.

Karem is not alone in his ignorance.

In 2010, while speaking at the University of Indonesia in Jakarta, President Obama misinformed his audience with this: “I believe that the history of both America and Indonesia should give us hope. It is a story written into our national mottos. In the United States, our motto is E pluribus unum — out of many, one.”

After Obama’s flub, in November of 2011, by a vote of 396 to 9, the House of Representatives again reaffirmed that the official U.S. national motto is “In God We Trust.”

This might seem like a small mistake on the part of a man sold to us by the far-left CNN as a political “expert,” but if CNN staffers are in such a partisan rush to get the small and seemingly inconsequential things wrong, imagine the fake news CNN’s personnel spreads about things that actually matter.

