Climate of Hate: CNN Writer, Bernie Bro Thanks God for Fatal GOP Train Wreck

Jonathan Tasini, a left-wing author and writer/talking head for CNN, celebrated the news that Republican lawmakers were on board a train that crashed Wednesday morning. “Wow, btwn train full of Goopers hitting truck and this, God is working hard today to clean up the stink. Thank her. #TreyGowdy #goptrainwreck.”

A number of people were injured in the crash. There was one fatality.

Tasini later deleted the tweet and apologized while blaming his tweet on “the deep racism/hypocrisy/criminality promoted by GOP.”

On his verified Twitter account, the hard-left author describes himself as a “Bernie Sanders surrogate.” His profile photo is a picture of himself with his arm around Sanders. Tasini wrote the book The Essential Bernie Sanders and His Vision for America.

Tasini also describes himself as a “CNN talking head,” a claim the anti-Trump network did not deny. The far-left cable news outlet did, however, tell Fox News that Tasini is not paid by the last-place network.

Just two weeks ago, CNN published a Tasini column that attacked President Trump, his tax plan, and Walmart. CNN also promoted Tasini’s Twitter handle (where the hate-tweet was published), his book, podcast, and upcoming book.

A good faith search came up with 25 instances — over two years — where Tasini was published at CNN, appeared as a talking head, or was quoted in a CNN story. As recently as last November, Tasini appeared with CNN’s Brooke Baldwin.

This is the second time this week a CNN contributor has furthered the well-documented climate of hate the network has been pushing since the arrival of CNN chief Jeff Zucker.

On Monday, CNN’s left-wing contributor, Ana Navarro, compared the forced resignation of disgraced-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe to those murdered in the Nazi Holocaust. By extension, she appears to be comparing Trump and those GOP House members investigating FBI wrongdoing to Hitler and the Nazis.

Since assuming his role as president almost five years ago, Zucker’s CNN has not only fallen into last place in the ratings (way behind MSNBC and Fox) and turned the network into a punchline due to unrelenting fake news debacles; CNN has also become a dark repository that excuses and legitimizes hate and violence directed at CNN’s political enemies on the right.

Among many other disturbing things, CNN has fomented race riots, compared police officers to unstable veterans, openly called for riots in Baltimore, and attempted to turn a man who tried to physically tackle Trump at a campaign event into a folk hero.

CNN anchors have openly compared Trump to Hitler and “joked” about his plane crashing. At one point, the Least Trusted Name in News aired footage of what looked like a sniper scope pointing at Trump’s Oval Office in the White House.

The Trump-hating network has also gone out of its way to portray Trump as unmoored, unhinged, mentally ill, “un-American,” and a unique danger to America.

Some have described CNN’s coverage of Trump as “dark,” even as an “assassination fantasy.”

