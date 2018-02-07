Fake News Flashback: CNN Declared Trump ‘Bonkers’ for Saying Clinton, Dems Behind Dossier

Writing for the far-left CNN back in October, Chris Cillizza declared President Donald Trump “bonkers” and “crazy” for suggesting what turned out to be 100 percent true: that the Democrats, Hillary Clinton, the FBI, and Russia, were all behind what is known as the “Russian dossier.”

“[I]t is deeply irresponsible for a president of the United States to even flirt with this sort of conspiracy talk,” the overwrought Cillizza wrote, adding, “[T]he idea that the Russians, the Democrats and the FBI co-funded a dossier designed to discredit Trump’s 2016 campaign is totally bonkers.”

What set Cillizza off on his fake news spree was an October 19, 2017, Trump tweet that said, “Workers of firm [Fusion GPS] involved with the discredited and Fake Dossier take the 5th. Who paid for it, Russia, the FBI or the Dems (or all)?”

Workers of firm involved with the discredited and Fake Dossier take the 5th. Who paid for it, Russia, the FBI or the Dems (or all)? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2017

In the months since that tweet, everything Trump suggested has been proven correct.

Thanks to congressional investigators (and no thanks to a media that has worked overtime to stop these facts from coming out), we now know that 1) some of the most salacious and discredited details in the dossier came from Russian operatives. 2) Democrats and the Hillary Clinton campaign paid millions of dollars for the phony dossier. 3) the FBI also funded the dossier by hiring its author, former-British spy Christopher Steele, who was determined to see Trump defeated in the presidential election.

Moreover, even disgraced former-FBI Director James Comey has declared the dossier “salacious and unverified.” Unless you want to count mundane details that do not matter, in the months since October, despite billions of corporate media dollars being spent to verify the dossier, still nothing is verified in what we now know is a political document paid for by Democrats to spy on their political opponent, which, to their disgrace, the FBI did.

Trump’s tweet was dead on accurate — every single point in it, every word. And yet, here is CNN’s left-wing Cillizza smearing Trump as “crazy” and bonkers,” even though CNN had no way of knowing if his tweet was or was not accurate [emphasis added]:

The bigger issue — at least to me — is that Trump is suggesting that the dossier itself was funded by some combination of a foreign power, the opposition political party and a federal law enforcement agency. It’s easy to roll your eyes at the very suggestion and dismiss that idea as just Trump being Trump. “You guys always take him literally,” Trump’s supporters will say. “You shouldn’t. But here’s the thing: President Trump is, um, the President. Which means he is held to the same standard every past president is held to. And by that standard, this tweet is crazy. … The point here is that it is deeply irresponsible for a president of the United States to even flirt with this sort of conspiracy talk. You can love Donald Trump and still believe that the idea that the Russians, the Democrats and the FBI co-funded a dossier designed to discredit Trump’s 2016 campaign is totally bonkers.

Without knowing the facts, CNN declaring Trump “crazy” and “bonkers” is, of course, more evidence of the Climate of Hate the last-place cable channel has been building around Trump for almost two years.

The failing network has been working overtime to plant the idea that Trump is a unique danger to America, or as CNN anti-Trump commentator Jake Tapper regularly puts it, Trump is “un-American,” “unpatriotic,” “unmoored,” and “unhinged.”

Despite the Daily Caller calling Cillizza and CNN out for this false reporting, nothing has been updated, corrected, or retracted.

