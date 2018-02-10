Democrats and the broader left have “targeted the white male … for extinction,” said Michael Savage on Thursday’s edition of his eponymous radio show, pointing to Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) recent use of an anecdote involving her grandson to push racial politics.

On Wednesday, Pelosi described her six-year-old white grandson’s birthday wish to have brown skin as “beautiful” during a speech on the House floor:

I’m reminded of my own grandson. He is Irish, English, whatever, whatever, and Italian-American, he is a mix. But he looks more the other [Italian] side of the family, shall we say. And when he had his sixth birthday … he had a very close friend whose name is Antonio, he’s from Guatemala. And he has beautiful tan skinned, beautiful brown eyes, and this was a proud day for me, because when my grandson blew out the candles on his cake, they said did you make a wish? He said yes, he made a wish. What is your wish? I wish I had brown skin and brown eyes like Antonio. So beautiful. So beautiful. The beauty is in the mix. The face of the future for our country is all-American. And that has many versions.

Savage described Pelosi’s anecdote as evidence of “child abuse” via the cultivation of self-loathing in a minor on racial grounds.

To tell a grandson that he should be ashamed of his own heritage and his own race is child abuse. This is the most powerful Democrat woman in America. This is a woman of Italian-American heritage who is boasting that she has so brainwashed her own grandson that he’s ashamed of his own race and his own heritage … Nancy Pelosi has committed child abuse by making her own grandson mistrust his own race and his own heritage … It is about the most racist thing I can imagine anyone would say. She is so stupid, that she says it with a smile and with glee and with pride. Her self-hatred is filled with pride.

“What Pelosi is doing has been done in this society for three or four decades,” said Savage. “They targeted the white male a long time ago. They targeted you for extinction, and it starts with very subtle things.”

Savage drew parallels between Nazi Germany’s anti-Semitic Nuremberg laws and contemporary neo-Marxist racial politics pushed by Democrats and leftists targeting whites.

“The cancer of hatred of Caucasians [and] white people,” said Savage, is advanced “every day” with narratives of “white privilege.”

“[Nancy Pelosi] runs in circles with the sickest people on the planet, people who hate white people,” said Savage.

Democrat politicians such as Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Luis Gutiérrez (D-IL), and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) “dispense such hatred [of whites] … on a daily basis,” said Savage.

“There are forces right now that want you gone from your own country,” said Savage. “They’re committing ethnic castration [and] verbal eugenics on a daily basis.”

“How can you let a thing like this go without understanding how sick this debate is and how demented these people are on the left with regard to race, and how obsessed they are with race?” asked Savage.

“How can anyone of European heritage ever vote for a Democrat?” asked Savage. “The worst Republican is safer for your future than any Democrat out there. They will kill all of us if this is not stopped.”

Colleges and universities are pushing left-wing racial agitation upon their student bodies, said Savage: “What do you think the radical feminist monsters are doing to your son and daughter in college by telling them that whiteness is a crime?”

Pelosi’s greater openness in pushing racial agitation, said Savage, may be a “gift” in combating Democrats and the broader left: “In many ways, I pray Nancy Pelosi stays there, because she’s the best gift we can ever have to save America from the scourge of progressivism.”

“White-bashing” and “cultural genocide” pushed by Pelosi would “result in deaths and violence,” said Savage in January.

Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter at @rkraychik.