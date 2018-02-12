15 Media Outlets that Colluded with North Korea to Romanticize Their Slave State

Now that normal Americans have completely written off the disgraced institution of the American media, these amoral news outlets have been forced to pander to the only audience they have left — the far-left.

This is why, over the weekend, we witnessed almost every major news outlet prostitute itself to offer North Korea’s Hitler the kind of positive press coverage President Trump would never receive, even if he rescued our economy and decimated the Islamic State (oh, wait, he did).

Yep, over the weekend, CNN, the New York Times, the Washington Post, NPR, ABC, NBC, PBS, even the Wall Street Journal… these big media outlets (and more) colluded with murderous North Korean tyrants to normalize their slave state, to romanticize a murderous regime that comes complete with concentration camps, public executions in the thousands, and actual slaves.

Yep, over the weekend, the same media outlets that see only evil in Trump’s every utterance, colluded with a North Korea that regularly threatens our nuclear annihilation (and is aggressively seeking the means to do so), that starves and tortures its own people by the millions, and is in reality a massive prison camp disguised as a country.

Oh, and North Korea kills Americans … slowly … they die soon after they are returned home.

No one should have to explain to anyone with anything approaching moral literacy why there is no difference between North Korea and the Nazis — except for the tragic fact that communist North Korea has existed about 50 years longer than the socialist Third Reich.

More than anything else, though, in order to sustain their statist terror, what these murderous regimes count on is propaganda, and not just internal propaganda, but the complicity of western media outlets to put a shiny, happy face on their gangsterism — to normalize, even glamorize them.

Throughout our own history, the American media have all-too often done exactly that. Monstrous tyrants such as Joseph Stalin, Fidel Castro, Hugo Chavez, Mao Tse-tung, Yasser Arafat, and Ho Chi Minh, have all enjoyed rock star coverage from our media.

Driven by the statist impulses that animate too many on the political left, and their own seething hatred for everyone on the political right, our media has always been willing to idealize and homogenize the enemy of their enemy (conservatives) — even if that enemy engages in mass-slaughter and refuses even basic humans rights to billions.

What you will see below is 100 percent real. Because this stuff is so shocking and amoral, we double-checked to ensure no forgeries slipped through. Oddly enough, there are plenty of forgeries flying around on social media, but none of that satire could top the grotesquerie of our media’s actual propaganda in favor of North Korea.

As you will also see below, much of the media’s collusion with North Korean is driven by this disgraced institution’s uncontrollable hatred of President Trump, his daughter Ivanka, Vice President Pence, and America itself.

Finally, keep in mind that King Jong Un’s sister runs concentrations camp, that those North Korean cheerleaders are all slaves, and that this is exactly the kind of coverage this evil regime was hoping for…

The New York Times:

Without a word, only flashing smiles, Kim Jong-un's sister outflanked Vice President Mike Pence in diplomacy https://t.co/c2gTuSTF9e — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 11, 2018

Reuters:

North Korea judged winner of diplomatic gold at Olympics https://t.co/LZLZCnsmYf pic.twitter.com/WtAjJ69xBw — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) February 11, 2018

CNN:

Kim Jong Un's sister is stealing the show at the Winter Olympics https://t.co/1EenqF8pi7 pic.twitter.com/KULtJBtTEz — CNN (@CNN) February 10, 2018

North Korea is winning the Olympics — and it's not because of sports @CNN https://t.co/IJHFw40DVV — Robert Mueller is a Deep State stooge (@NolteNC) February 12, 2018

ABC News:

North Korea's 200-plus cheerleaders steal spotlight at 2018 Winter Olympics with matching outfits, synchronized chants. https://t.co/ITFVvyPuIj pic.twitter.com/CWzuJMHG3Z — ABC News (@ABC) February 10, 2018

PBS:

Did Vice President Pence miss an opportunity by not engaging in any way with the North Koreans? "He did. His behavior was boorish and politically tone-deaf," @FrankJannuzi tells @johnyangtv. pic.twitter.com/NWCaF711tN — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) February 9, 2018

Washington Post:

Kim Yo Jong, the ‘Ivanka Trump of North Korea,’ enthralls people in the South https://t.co/je3xveZwYM pic.twitter.com/5xaLkavfq2 — Anna Fifield (@annafifield) February 10, 2018

NBC News:

Here’s a look at one of the cheers being led by North Korean Cheerleaders at the ἟🇷἟🇵 hockey match. #Olympics2018 pic.twitter.com/a6qAwoRim6 — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) February 10, 2018

Time:

Mike Pence didn't stand for Korea at the Olympics opening ceremony https://t.co/ppyCQOPe99 — TIME (@TIME) February 10, 2018

The Telegraph:

North Korea's cheerleading squad has been out in force at the Winter Olympics pic.twitter.com/ntVoAjPOp6 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 11, 2018

Wall Street Journal:

The North Korean cheer squad’s presence was impossible for even the skaters to ignore.https://t.co/gBhXRn0kYH pic.twitter.com/mKzNAwaUqZ — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) February 10, 2018

NPR:

Kim Yo Jong is the first member of her family to set foot in South Korea since the north and south were divided and her grandfather, Kim Il Sung, founded North Korea. https://t.co/dWTU2WJMKa — NPR (@NPR) February 11, 2018

"many say dictator – Kim Jong Un" The Political Gamesmanship Behind The 2018 Winter Olympics https://t.co/tvI79b7GQA — Robert Mueller is a Deep State stooge (@NolteNC) February 12, 2018

Think Progress:

Despite Mike Pence’s sabotage, North Korea’s ‘charm offensive’ appears to be working https://t.co/EIAAU9ZzzT pic.twitter.com/ItENPIdL1D — ThinkProgress (@thinkprogress) February 12, 2018

The New Yorker:

The New Yorker: The Mesmerizing Spectacle of North Korea’s “Army of Beauties” cheerleaders 📣 at the Winter Olympics #Olympics https://t.co/3CshAyiwch — Katherine L. Unmuth (@kunmuth) February 10, 2018

Esquire:

North Korea's Cheerleaders are the Most Mesmerizing Part of the Winter Olympics https://t.co/Hpumx7bv3n pic.twitter.com/Y7ujfDnRTd — Esquire (@esquire) February 11, 2018

The Sydney Morning Herald

Silent and sphinx-like, Kim's sister steals Pence's diplomatic thunder https://t.co/kBxIjlSF7t via @smh — Robert Mueller is a Deep State stooge (@NolteNC) February 12, 2018

—

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.