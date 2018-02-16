The Evolution of Joe Scarborough — From Gun Nut to Gun Grabber

by Jeff Poor16 Feb 2018

In the two days following the mass shooting in Parkland, FL, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough has taken up an outspoken role in advocating for more regulation of firearms and has been very critical of the National Rifle Association and politicians that resist more gun control measure.

On Friday, conservative journalist Jay Cost took to Twitter to remind his followers how Scarborough as the congressman for Florida’s first congressional district was once one of those politicians that opposed more gun control.

Cost offers citations from two volumes of Michael Barone and Grant Ujifusa’s The Almanac of American Politics to back up this claim.

Scarborough was even more strident about his opposition to any gun control measures before being elected to Congress. In NRA questionnaires obtained by The Daily Caller in 2013 dated Aug. 23, 1994, Sept. 2, 1994, and June 7, 2000 — Scarborough declared this opposition.

“The NRA must elect & support candidates who will view the gun rights issue as a constitutional battle,” Scarborough wrote on a 1994 questionnaire. “The founding fathers did not give us the 2nd Amendment to protect our rights to shoot ducks. Our constitutional right to bear arms is so we may protect our family in the manner we choose. No compromise!”

In 1994, California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein introduced the Federal Assault Weapons Ban. It was signed into law by then-President Bill Clinton on Sept. 13, 1994, and that created the decade-long ban on manufacturing military-looking firearms.

Just weeks it was signed, Scarborough told the NRA that his definition of an “assault weapon” was “anything the government would deny the people from protecting themselves against the government” and “anything the government would fear the people could use to protect their rights.”

Scarborough also revealed he was an opponent of expanding federal background checks, limits on magazine capacity, government licensing requirements to “buy and/or own” a firearm, registration and bans on “armor-piercing” ammunition.

Scarborough apparently responded to Cost with his own “sub-tweeted” thread and claimed he changed his mind as the facts have changed.

