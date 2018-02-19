CBS News: Easier to Buy ‘Assault Rifle’ Than Anti-Diarrhea Meds in Bulk

On Monday, CBS News responded to the heinous Florida school shooting by claiming it is easier to buy an “assault rifle” than anti-diarrhea medicine in bulk in Florida.

They had to emphasize buying in “bulk” because buying small quantities of the medicine is as easy as walking into the store, grabbing the package, paying for it, and walking out.

On the other hand, buying any kind of rifle entails walking into the store, picking out the rifle wanted, filling out ATF form 4473, handing over one’s ID, wandering around in the store while they call the FBI and do a background check, then paying for the gun and walking out.

The diarrhea medication scenario and that of purchasing a rifle are nowhere near comparable.

But never fear, CBS News lists four other things that they believe prove it is too easy to acquire an “assault rifle” in Florida. Those four things are purchasing medical marijuana, the use of which is against federal law, purchasing 25 pounds or more of fertilizer, obtaining a marriage license, and purchasing the types of cold medicine used to make methamphetamine.

CBS News points out that those wanting a marriage license in the state of Florida have to wait a “mandatory three days” before the license is valid. They acknowledge that out-of-state residents face no waiting period.

To make the fertilizer comparison work, they had to go with 25 pounds of fertilizer or more because you can walk right in, pick up 24 pounds or less, and walk right out.

The cold medicine scenario does not even hold up under scrutiny because such a purchase simply requires showing one’s valid ID.

So, in reality, buying a regular pack of anti-diarrhea meds, 24 pounds of fertilizer or less, eloping to Florida to get married, and buying a package of cold medicine are far easier than buying an “assault rifle.”

