Nolte: 13 Things the Media Don’t Want You to Know About Mueller’s 13 Indictments

Last week, the leak machine that is special counsel Robert Mueller indicted 13 Russian citizens, and our disgraced media disgraced themselves even further by comparing these alleged crimes to Pearl Harbor. The truth, of course, is the exact opposite. Basically, these indictments reveal to us all kinds of inconvenient truths the corrupt media are hiding from the public, and below are 13 of them.

Before we get started, I must credit Byron York for doing most of the work in breaking down the Mueller indictment. You will definitely want to read his full piece here.

We will start with my favorite:

Mueller Did Not Indict the Russians for Election Meddling

In the end, although they have been indicted for all kinds of sexy stuff, like identity theft and bank fraud, these 13 Russian citizens (who will never be extradited to America) are not charged with what we are told is their big crime — meddling in the election.

John Hinderaker believes, and not without merit, that Mueller did this to protect Hillary Clinton.

The Russians Never Tried to Elect Trump

The biggest lie Democrats and the media wish to spread is that the Russians actively worked to make Donald Trump president. These indictments have exposed that narrative as anti-science hogwash.

Chaos was the only Russian gameplan, which is why, after Trump’s surprise win, they organized anti-Trump rallies. Before the election, they promoted Trump and Bernie Sanders to gin up opposition to the person whom they believed would be the next president — Hillary Clinton.

Had the polls showed Trump running away with it, the Russians would have promoted Hillary.

The indictment quotes a Russian document that lays out the primary goal — to create “political intensity through supporting radical groups, users dissatisfied with [the] social and economic situation and oppositional social movements … [to] spread distrust towards the candidates and the political system in general.”

The Russian Campaign Began Two Years Before Trump Announced His Presidential Run

The indictment clearly states that the Russian operation began in May of 2014 with “the purpose of interfering with the U.S. political and electoral processes, including the presidential election of 2016.”

The media would have you believe this conspiracy centered around Trump. It did not; it never did — at least not until after he won the election, and then the Russians organized events in opposition to him.

Most of the Russian Spending Occurred AFTER the Election

Even though this Russian chaos campaign began in 2014, most of the money spent was still AFTER the 2016 election. According to Byron York, “Just 44 percent came before the election, while 56 percent came after the election.”

The Budget for This Operation Was Laughably Small

Starting in September of 2016, two months before the election, the Russians spent a measly $1.2 million a month. When you compare that to the billions spent by Trump, Hillary, special interest groups, and the anti-Trump corporate media, it is like dropping a teaspoon of water into a boiling cauldron.

Only $3,200 Was Spent on Advertising in Swing States

Trump is president because he picked off Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. The total Russian ad spend in those three crucial states was hilariously close to zero: $1,979, $823, and $300, respectively.

Only 11 Million People Saw the Russian Facebook Ads — Kind Of

While 11 million people saw the Russians’ Facebook ads, the context is important. The 11 million saw these ads between 2015 and 2017, and only 44 percent of the ads were placed prior to the election.

During all this time, the Russians spent a total of $100,000. Compare that to the Clinton and Trump campaigns, which spent a combined $81 million on Facebook advertising.

Vast Majority of Russian Ad Buy Did Not Reference the Election

According to Facebook, this is the truth about that minuscule ad buy: “The vast majority [of the ads] didn’t specifically reference the U.S. presidential election, voting or a particular candidate.”

Other Russian Facebook Content Was Even More Hapless

Byron York explains:

Of course, Facebook is more than ads; the vast majority of the material on it is so-called organic content, produced by the people who use Facebook. The company estimates that a total of around 150 million people may have been “served content” from a page associated with the Russians during the two-year period before and after the election. That means that some Russian-produced content was visible on news feeds — not that Facebook users necessarily saw it or engaged with it. “This equals about four-thousands of one percent (0.004%) of content in News Feed, or approximately 1 out of 23,000 pieces of content,” Facebook executive Colin Stretch said in prepared testimony before the Senate last November.

After Trump’s Victory, the Russians Organized an Anti-Trump Rally

To continue to create chaos, after Trump won, the Russians organized competing rallies in New York. One was pro-Trump, the other against.

CNN and MSNBC Immediately Became Putin’s Patsies

Newsbusters reports that CNN and MSNBC were Putin’s perfect patsies when it came to promoting Russia’s anti-Trump rally:

One of the revelations in Friday’s indictment handed down by Special Counsel Robert Mueller was that alleged Russian attempts to sow disunity in 2016 included the organization of both pro- and anti-Trump rallies in New York City on the Saturday after Election Day. A check of their November 12 coverage showed both CNN and MSNBC gave enthusiastic coverage to the Russian-organized anti-Trump rally that day, with live reports every hour. Correspondents celebrated the idea that it was “a love rally,” and repeated the marchers’ anti-Trump mantras, such as: “We reject the President-elect.” While the two liberal anti-Trump networks offered heavy coverage of the anti-Trump rally throughout the day, a check of coverage between noon and 5:00 p.m. Eastern found that the Fox News Channel offered only a short re-cap (66 seconds) at the start of their 4:00 p.m. Eastern hour.

President Obama Knew the Russians Were Meddling, Thought It Was Funny, Did Nothing

Just three weeks before the election, a full three years into the Russian chaos program, Obama dismissed the whole idea of election meddling and mocked Trump as a whiner:

But the larger point I want to emphasize here is that there is no serious person out there who would suggest somehow that you could even — you could even rig America’s elections, in part, because they are so decentralized and the numbers of votes involved. There is no evidence that that has happened in the past or that there are instances in which that will happen this time. And so I’d invite Mr. Trump to stop whining and go try to make his case to get votes.

And here is a video of Rachel Maddow in 2014 laughing it up after Obama dismissed Russia to that of “a gnat on an elephant’s butt.”

A year later, the Russians would set up their chaos operation.

The Russians Promoted Black Lives Matter, Immigration, and Muslims

The Washington Examiner:

The primary objective of the Russians’ conspiracy, according to Mueller’s indictment, was to “spread distrust towards the candidates and the political system in general,” and not necessarily to put Trump in the Oval Office, as many Democrats have claimed. Russian groups allegedly created Facebook and Instagram pages that promoted polarizing content across a range of issues not specific to any political party — including a pro-immigration page called “Secured Borders,” a Black Lives Matter-themed Instagram page called “Blacktivist” that supported third-party candidate Jill Stein, and religious-linked pages called “United Muslims of America” and “Army of Jesus.”

Now that we know the Russians are only interested in creating chaos, those who help in this effort against Trump, like CNN and NBC News, can no longer be described as “unwitting patsies.” Rather, they will reveal themselves as willing colluders and collaborators and must be called out as such.

