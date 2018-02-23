CNN’s Drew Griffin: School Shooting Survivor Colton Haab Is Lying

CNN’s Drew Griffin explicitly accused school shooting survivor Colton Haab of lying over the student’s claim that CNN wrote a question for him to recite at the far-left network’s widely criticized anti-gun town hall.

On Thursday evening, President Trump tweeted out criticism of CNN’s ongoing fake news crisis with a quote from Fox News’s Tucker Carlson, who interviewed Haab Thursday night.

“‘School shooting survivor says he quit @CNN Town Hall after refusing scripted question.’ @TuckerCarlson,” Trump tweeted, adding, “Just like so much of CNN, Fake News. That’s why their ratings are so bad! MSNBC may be worse.”

“School shooting survivor says he quit @CNN Town Hall after refusing scripted question.” @TuckerCarlson. Just like so much of CNN, Fake News. That’s why their ratings are so bad! MSNBC may be worse. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 23, 2018

A little over an hour later, the left-wing Griffin blasted Haab with the accusation that the young survivor and JROTC member, who is also being hailed as a hero for helping to move his fellow students to safety during the mass shooting, is lying.

“This is just a lie. Repeated over and over again,” Griffin tweeted. “And yet a lie. Facts matter.”

This is just a lie. Repeated over and over again. And yet a lie. Facts matter. https://t.co/nzXQQ9S9u6 — Drew Griffin (@DrewGriffinCNN) February 23, 2018

Griffin already made news this week for a “Special Investigations Unit” report where he ambushed an innocent Trump supporter at her home — a Florida woman who might have accidentally shared a “Russian-coordinated event” on her Facebook page. Griffin confronted the woman for her “unwitting” crime against Hillary Clinton, put her face on camera, broadcast her name — including her Facebook display name and profile picture — and even her house number.

Griffin’s ambush resulted in the woman being personally abused and threatened by CNN viewers. Even a number of prominent voices on the left declared Griffin’s behavior “vile” and “despicable.”

CNN has yet to answer for its own role in widely publicizing a “Russia-coordinated event.”

For his part, Haab stands by his claim that CNN’s anti-gun Townhall was rigged with questions scripted by the anti-gun cable channel. Haab says he wanted to ask a question about school security: “They had taken what I had wrote and what I had briefed on and talked about, and they actually wrote the question for me.”

At that point Haab chose to drop out of the Jake Tapper-hosted event, which critics have described as an anti-gun “show trial.” Tapper is facing widespread criticism for his mishandling of the one-sided event and has yet to apologize for his silence as his audience booed a rape survivor.

Before becoming CNN’s midday anti-Trump pundit, Tapper — a former Democratic operative and Salon contributor — worked for Handgun Control, Inc,. which is now the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, a well-known anti-gun advocacy group.

Haab’s allegation against CNN echoes previous scandals where the network has been caught using left-wing plants on numerous occasions. CNN is currently embroiled in a credibility crisis due to multiple fake news reports — some of which have resulted in significant backlash, forcing the network to retract.

Last week the perennial last-place network’s primetime ratings plummeted –27 percent when compared to this same week last year, far more than first place Fox News. Due to its failures on the digital end, CNN is laying off dozens of staffers.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.