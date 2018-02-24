CNN’s Cillizza: Armed Deputy Who Did Nothing to Stop Parkland Massacre a ‘Good Guy’

CNN’s Chris Cillizza described an armed deputy who stood by and did nothing while 17 students were massacred as a “good guy.”

“When the shooting started … there was an armed deputy on duty at the school — someone tasked, specifically, with keeping the students inside safe,” Cillizza writes, adding, “He was outside when the first shots were fired. And he stayed there for four minutes as the shooter murdered 17 people.”

Incredibly, just two paragraphs later, Cillizza says of the deputy, “There was a good guy with a gun just outside the school when the bad guy with a gun started murdering people. The good guy with the gun wasn’t the solution. He didn’t stop it.” [emphasis added]

Cillizza is hoping to rebut the truth that “Only a good guy with a gun can stop a bad guy with a gun,” but to declare this deputy a “good guy” is laughable.

The overall point Cillizza hopes to make is that, unlike banks, major media outlets, and shopping malls, America’s schoolchildren should not be offered armed protection.

Conversely, just last month when faced with a death threat, CNN increased its personal security — the far-left CNN even has a security department. And yet, the left-wing Cillizza believes our children should remain sitting ducks in open buildings advertised as gun-free zones, which serve as magnets for mass-murderers who know they will not meet with armed resistance.

Cillizza also believes that a deputy sworn to protect his community, an armed law enforcement officer who did nothing knowing helpless children were being murdered, is a “good guy.”

Along with its documented credibility crash and fake news crisis, the last-place CNN has also suffered a massive ratings decline. Over the last two weeks, when compared to last year, the anti-Trump cable channel has lost -30 percent and -27 percent of its primetime audience, respectively.

