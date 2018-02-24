Fact Check: CNN’s Alisyn Camerota Falsely Claims She Didn’t Allow NRA to Be Called ‘Child Murderers’

Alisyn Camerota, co-host of the far-left CNN’s low-rated morning show, falsely claimed she never allowed the NRA to be smeared as “child murderers.” Video proves she did.

On Friday, while the anti-gun Camerota sparred with NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch, Loesch correctly stated, “[O]n your network, you’ve allowed accusations against me and millions of law-abiding Americans to be indicted as child murderers. I’ve watched you, Alisyn, on your program at this very time slot, and you’ve allowed that to stand uncorrected.”

Talking over Loesch, the left-wing Camerota responded with indignation. “It’s not true. We’ve never called you a child murderer. We have to be fact-based,” she said.

Loesch immediately corrected her, “No, you’ve allowed the accusations to stand, Alisyn. Please follow what I’m saying. You’ve done nothing to correct that.”

Although Camerota herself is guilty of doing exactly that, she responded like a cornered child: “I don’t believe you, I don’t believe you. And I don’t believe you.”

Camerota’s denial is as untrue as it is bizarre. Just a few days earlier, while interviewing two anti-gun students, she allowed them to say exactly that.

“How do you expect politicians who need money to keep running for office to say no to the NRA? “Camerota asked.

As Camerota remained silent, one student responded by calling NRA money “blood money.” A second student flat-out called the NRA “child murderers.”

After hearing all of this, Camerota asked, “Hey, guys, are you going to be able to go back to school?” See the video below…

This would not be the first time CNN stood in silent approval as their avatars in the anti-gun movement smeared innocent people. During his widely-criticized town hall, moderator Jake Tapper, who once worked for an anti-gun lobbying group, said nothing as a rape victim was booed, Loesch’s motherhood was questioned, and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) was compared to a mass-murderer.

With its credibility crash, the last-place CNN is also facing a ratings crash. Compared to last year, the anti-Trump cable channel has seen a -27 percent dip in its primetime ratings.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.