Mark Levin to CPAC: We Need to Stand with Trump Because Democrats ‘Want to Take Him Out over Our Dead Bodies’

Conservative radio talk show host Mark Levin told CPAC attendees Saturday morning that conservatives need to stand with President Trump and “defend” the presidency against the left.

“We are the first and last line of defense for this country. I don’t care if you agree with this president or not. It is our obligation to defend this man and defend this office,” Levin told attendees Saturday morning.

Levin said that even though President Trump is not a “philosophical conservative,” conservatives should still support him because he supports conservative policies, such as moving the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and fighting against sanctuary cities.

Levin added that as someone who writes books explaining American history, he sees that Trump is one of the few presidents since Ronald Reagan who is “serious” about shrinking the size of government.

“Not since Ronald Reagan have we had a man so serious about reining in the massive administrative state. It doesn’t have to be a philosophical issue with him,” Levin said, adding that it is important that conservatives support someone who combats liberals to ensure they do not define the narrative in this country.

“We do have a President of the United States who loves his country, loves its history, and we need to stand with him because [Democrats] want to take him out over our dead bodies,” Levin said.