Jorge Ramos: ‘Very Sad’ Latino Trump Voters Turned Backs on Immigrants

Univision anchor Jorge Ramos believes that Americans of Hispanic descent who voted for Donald Trump in 2016–despite all of the wall-to-wall propaganda in the legacy media and Spanish-language outlets against him–turned their backs on immigrants.

Ramos, whose daughter worked on Hillary Clinton’s campaign in 2016, admitted during a Sunday National Public Radio (NPR) interview that he was wrong when he predicted on numerous occasions in 2016 that voters of Hispanic descent would prevent Trump from becoming president.

“At the end, three million Hispanics voted for Donald Trump. And that also says a lot,” Ramos scornfully said. “What it’s saying is that we are not monolithic. But also, I think there’s a divide within the Hispanic community, which is saying that some of the Latinos who came here as immigrants or the sons of immigrants have decided to turn their backs on the immigrants coming after them. And that’s—for me, that’s very, very sad.”

Ramos, who said he believed many Hispanic voters stayed at home because they did not like Hillary Clinton and were frustrated that then-President Barack Obama did not enact comprehensive amnesty legislation, also claimed that when Trump told him to “go back to Univision” at a contentious Iowa press conference during the 2016 election cycle, what Trump meant was “go back to Mexico.”

“And when you have someone like Donald Trump when he was a candidate telling you, go back to Univision. Basically, he was saying go back to Mexico. Well, that changes everything,” Ramos said, doubling down on his belief that legacy media reporters should be activists in the Trump era and call out his “racism.”

As Breitbart News has explained, nearly every legacy media pundit and establishment Republican hack parroted the hackneyed talking point that a Republican could not win the White House without supporting massive amnesty legislation and the open-borders agenda. But Trump, running on an economic nationalist platform and against illegal immigration, did better among people of color, including Latino voters, than Mitt Romney in 2012.