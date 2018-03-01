February Ratings: Fox News and Sean Hannity on Top — CNN and Chris Cuomo in Freefall

With an average of 3.3 million viewers, Fox News anchor Sean Hannity extends his status as the King of Cable News to five months, reports Forbes.

In second place is Fox’s Tucker Carlson, who averaged 3.144 million viewers.

Next up is the now-deposed Rachel Maddow, whose MSNBC show was number one in 2017. She is now in third place with 2.874 million average viewers.

Of every basic cable channel, including ESPN, USA, TNT, etc., Fox News is the most-watched and has been for 20 straight months.

Overall, Fox averaged a whopping 2.8 million viewers during primetime and only lost -3 percent of viewers when compared to February of last year.

CNN, on the other hand, is collapsing.

The far-left cable channel averaged only a measly 979,000 primetime viewers, a catastrophic drop of -16 percent when compared to last year. The anti-Trump network lost a whopping -19 percent of its total day viewers.

With its ongoing and well-documented fake news crisis, Democrats appear to be fleeing in droves from the basement-rated CNN, choosing instead to watch MSNBC. CNN’s entire foundation is based on the existential lie that it is an unbiased and objective news outlet. MSNBC is not only not as hysterically far left as CNN, it does not lie about its biases. And so, MSNBC captured nearly twice as many primetime viewers as CNN (1.805 million) and grew its audience by slightly better margins then CNN’s double-digit shrinkage.

Nevertheless, Fox News’s 2.8 million primetime viewers almost perfectly equals the combined viewership of CNN and MSNBC.

The news gets even worse for the disgraced CNN when you look at the individual shows. Not a single CNN program ranks in the top 20. Anderson Cooper finally pops up at #24.

And waaaaaay at the bottom is Chris Cuomo’s widely-ridiculed morning show New Day. Other than MSNBC’s and CNN’s super-early 5am programs, New Day is the least watched program of the three major cable news networks, coming in at a humiliating #42 with only 607,000 total viewers.

Even MSNBC’s Morning Joe wallops Fredo, with 1.061 million viewers.

Fox and Friend almost wallops them both combined with 1.6 million viewers.

Additionally, Anderson Cooper was the only CNN anchor able to barely squeak over a million average viewers (1.077 million). No one else at CNN could even do that.

CNN’s credibility death spiral is having a devastating effect on its ratings.

